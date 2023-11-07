From Tea to Triumph: Business Lessons by Bryan Loo

Growing from strength to strength, here’s why the Tealive founder is turning into an F&B magnate of his own.

Bryan Loo as the cover star of Augustman’s November 2023 Issue

Before Bryan Loo became synonymous with unyielding entrepreneurial zip, Augustman first outlined his star at its Men Of The Year event in 2014. And today, as the founder of Tealive, Loo is still making waves in the industry. After all, hasn’t bubble tea run its course, been resurrected, and interred several times?

Yes, we know a few things about him, like his appreciation for snazzy Italian autos, or that he grew up in a nondescript shophouse in Perlis. And he hails his dad as an unparalleled paragon of fatherhood and business leadership. But today, he’s offering Augustman an honest look into his thought processes, which is basically a masterclass on all things entrepreneurship.

Embracing Turbulence

So maybe entrepreneurship doesn’t spark ultimate joy for Loo. But it certainly doesn’t turn him off. Salaried rabble like you and I are not threatened by the trepidation of leaving a stable environment for the dynamic highs and lows of entrepreneurship. When asked if things have gotten easier for the entrepreneur at heart, Loo says, “Not at all.”

He now spends three weeks a month travelling and working abroad, specifically in the Philippines. After a decade of start-up living in Malaysia, he’s doing it all over again. “We’re working very hard to establish Tealive in the Philippines. That means starting from day one all over again. And there’s no way you can run an F&B business from afar. You just have to roll up your sleeves and get to the ground.”

That’s not the only place he’s focused on. Tealive also has business interests in Dubai, Australia, Brunei, Myanmar, Canada, the Philippines, the UK, Cambodia and Mauritius so one can imagine the nuttiness of it all.

A Reality Check

Certainly, he’s not actually starting from day one. After all, he’s run the gamut and spun the spiel a million times over by now. His finely-tuned diagram must certainly filter out all the sullen variables of his SWOT analysis. If there’s anyone who can walk the tightrope of market dynamics and the challenges of the human condition, financial projections and setting exemplary company culture, it would be Loo.

“Yes we have a plan and we know how to execute it. But sometimes you can do your best to climb and climb and still have no results. Every business is based on probability. To have two or three successful markets means we have to hit at least 10 of them. And that is the most painful thing to experience. Because while we have strategies and business objectives, there is no guarantee any of them will return a favourable result.” Bryan Loo

Your mission then, should you choose to accept it, is to have your meticulously manicured business plan crumble before typical sales conversion rates. To land that golden cold call acceptance means 10 other disinterested parties. And that’s where the grind is.

Thinking Outside The Box

Every other businessperson worth their salt claims to be a visionary. With a little poke, they’ll launch into a soliloquy outlining audacious ideas, so I ask for specifics. Could he describe a highly successful example of thinking out of the box?

“Today we are present in a lot of shopping malls. But while malls enjoy high traffic, not everyone goes to a mall every day. So we thought, what place do Malaysians on any spectrum have to visit frequently?”

The answer is petrol stations. From the tiny to the mighty, we all need top-ups regularly. What Loo has essentially done is break free from the competitive confines where everyone else hawks their bubble tea, and created a new, undisputed market space.

Competition is fierce in malls saturated with beverage cubicles and dessert kiosks. And in busy suburbia, there are multiple tea-based somethings within a stone’s throw of each other. By signing deals with petrol companies, he’s broken away from industry norms and transcended Tealive’s rivals. It’s an emphatic tactic that he’s repeating in the Philippines to ensure his brand thrives where no local F&B brand has gone before.

Have you guys heard of Bask Bear Coffee? It’s Bryan’s latest gig. He says, “It’s difficult to compete on price or make a better Americano. So with Bask Bear, we’ve added hot Toasties to the menu.”

Some coffee shops might offer artisanal experiences while others tempt customers with a cosy café atmosphere. What Bask Bear has is an expanded hot eats menu with specialty sandwiches, a diversification to attract a broader range of customers and encourage multiple visits throughout the day.

It’s more than just a place to grab a coffee. It’s a lifestyle brand that values the customer experience and the product it serves.

Bryan Loo donning a printed denim jacket and trousers by Louis Vuitton

Collaborative Leadership

In the grand view of Loo’s aspirations, it’s admirable that he doesn’t exaggerate his accomplishments. He doesn’t construct narratives of heroic deeds or personal sacrifices. He states flatly that in the realm of commerce, the true alchemists of achievement are not solitary figures but diverse talents that are bound by a shared vision. While the boss might offer a spark of ingenuity, it is his team that turns boardroom discussions into ringgits and cents.

“Essential skills that I look for are individuals who can identify opportunities and create innovative solutions for unexpected issues. They are entrepreneurs themselves, who find ways to survive no matter what.” Bryan Loo

Surely there are pros and cons to hiring highly focused business drivers. Perseverance can veer into stubbornness and passion can morph into perfectionism. When you hire people who are natural leaders, what happens when they disagree with your way of doing things?

Loo responds, “The most difficult people are often the most brilliant people. It’s my job to articulate my idea to them first. The DNA of our brand is to create breakthroughs. For instance, we’re integrating with Ambank to open in 50 locations to jointly serve their customers. Our proposition in the Philippines is a 24-hour format to serve their massive call centres that operate non-stop. We are all about integrating into people’s daily lives, whatever world-changing ideas we come up with, that’s our guiding principle.”

Technical fleece jacket; cotton

crewneck T-shirt; denim jeans;

Louis Vuitton new Tambour watch

in rose gold with brown dial

Wool napolitana jacket;

Louis Vuitton Voyager

Skeleton watch Bryan Loo in Louis Vuitton

Navigating Business and Family

So what does downtime look like for Loo? Does he have any special hobbies that allow his body and mind to rest after a hard day’s night? “I love spending time with my kids,” he says. “I wish I had more time with them. I’m also happy to sit alone in a room and think about how I can improve my businesses. Brand building is just something I really enjoy. This is my ‘me time’.”

And that’s the special rub. While the layman will describe an industry leader as an amalgam of ambition, tenacity and creativity, this is really just Bryan spending time on his ‘hobby’. There’s no unnecessary pomp as he collects his thoughts, or looks for cost-effective ways to open uncharted territories. He simply relishes what he does.

I ask if his business uses consultants. Ever the gracious diplomat, he says. “Consultants are great for formulating concepts. We are not as young as we used to be and sometimes the youth think much faster and have unique perspectives that we don’t. It’s great to hear from people who have nothing to lose and no burdens to bear. There’s no ‘business’ pressure on them and they’re free to come up with new ideas.” But he balances this with a lesson that he’s learned.

“As an entrepreneur, learning how to say ‘no’ more than you say ‘yes’ is a superpower. Because everything is an opportunity to us, we are always trying to say yes to nine out of ten times. This is where the problems come from because it boils down to how well we can execute on any given idea.” Bryan Loo

Bryan Loo in Cotton jacquard shirt; LV Trainer 2; Alma Travel Bag; 1.1 Mascot Pilot Square sunglasses courtesy of Louis Vuitton

So when is it a yay or nay? “Apart from data, I think you have to use your instincts. And instinct is like a muscle. You have to massage it, flex it and use it. The more you use it, the stronger it becomes. Having a calm mind also helps.”

With ten things simultaneously running through his mind, Bryan takes his cues from his father. “He’s the cool and collected one. I learned that from watching him as a child. My father had an air-conditioning business that he operated from our shophouse. And he’s the one that cultivated my entrepreneurial spirit. Seeing him solve issues with a calm and unhurried mind is what I wish most to emulate.”

Final Thoughts

One of Loo’s lesser-known superpowers is his authenticity. Behind the glossy portraiture is a man who makes real and meaningful connections. When time is money, one learns to quickly sieve through the superfluous. He values your opinions and engages in genuine dialogue which makes interviews like this worth every word.

There are many reasons for his success, but the obvious ones have been there since day one – he’s learned to spot market potential and marry those prospects with a strong team that can execute, all while constantly offering novel products that few can match.

Lubricating these gears and keeping the machine running in perfect timing is everything else that comes with being who Loo is today. And thanks to his efforts, we get a visionary who’s putting Malaysian brands onto the global market.

WORDS BY ZECH PHARAMOND

PHOTOGRAPHY BY MICKY WONG

STYLING BY SARAH SAW

GROOMING BY GAVIN SOH

LOCATION COURTESY OF GRAND HYATT HOTEL KL

ALL CLOTHING AND ACCESSORIES BY LOUIS VUITTON