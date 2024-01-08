Yong And Restless: The Unconventional Rise of Glenn Yong

The young and multi-talented Glenn Yong has always been known for his work ethic, and with that, he wants to bring this year’s dreams to fruition.

One look at Glenn Yong conjures certain words: youthful, humble, productive. The last word comes to mind because when Augustman first interviewed him last year, he was averaging about four hours of sleep per night. Which was why his sleep schedule was a great way to start the interview.

“I get more sleep now,” Yong says, laughing. “While I enjoy working hard, I’ve found that lack of sleep was affecting my productivity. I also have the privilege to be more selective now, and that’s allowed me to focus on the important things.”

The important things, in Yong’s case, mostly pertain to his career and music. Another important pursuit involves his interest in activism. Where that’s concerned, Yong has always championed causes that pertain to cancer as well as youth development.

The Big C is an especially important topic for him, as he’s had a childhood friend battle the disease at a young age. But all this is old news. The young star has always been forthcoming about his ultimate goal of using his platform to do good for the world.

What’s also old news is that Yong is a man of many talents. He acts, sings, and just in this past year, has launched his talent management company, GYG, putting him well on the way to becoming a true, blue multi-potentialite.

For someone so busy, adding another item to his plate seems borderline masochistic, but Yong somehow manages to find a balance. “I adhere to the eighty-twenty rule. I try to focus on the twenty per cent of tasks that will get me eighty per cent of the results. It’s possible to end up doing things that don’t move the needle forward, so as long as I stick to eighty-twenty, I’m able to juggle the numerous projects I have going on at a time.”

Of course, there’s a cap to what one person can do, no matter how hardworking, which is why Yong is quick to credit his team. “I’m lucky that the people around me always keep me in check. They look out for blind spots, because I’m the type of person who’s always excited by coming up with new ideas. Without my team, I’d probably start way more projects than I can execute.”

Thankfully, it seems that all is going well for Yong. And that’s an exciting prospect too, seeing as to how he’s only just begun his journey. Yet already he’s starred in multiple Singaporean franchise movies, took to the stage for grand music festivals, and has grown his social media following to a bourgeoning degree.

It hasn’t been a problem-free journey, however. Some of the challenges he’s had to face include discouraging remarks from his seniors, to battling his biggest opponent – himself.

Let’s start with the latter. For Yong, impostor syndrome is somewhat of a regular acquaintance. He brings up the topic of how musicians more talented than him sometimes open for his act, which prompts him to feel like he doesn’t deserve it. Yet he soldiers on. He’s said before that he embraces the underdog mentality, and that’s what keeps him going in the face of doubt.

Then there’s the hate from industry veterans, which has also been well-documented up to this point. He’s been told that he wouldn’t make it in the entertainment industry, that he didn’t have what it takes.

But instead of succumbing to the unkind words, he’s since become the successful artist he is today. While proving his haters wrong did give him a modicum of satisfaction, it ended up being a fleeting joy. At the end of the day, Yong says that the only things that should matter are building good relationships and leaving an impact on the world.

“I used to take pride in doing what my haters said I couldn’t. But this year, I came to realise that proving people wrong doesn’t even make me happy anymore. Then I found what gives me true joy – having people come up to me and say that my work touched them in some way. Now that’s happiness.” Glenn Yong

It’s easy to see where Yong gets that sense of purpose from, since he was moved the same way when he watched I Not Stupid during his schooling days. In a circle-of-life sort of way, he’s made the hero’s journey and has starred in I Not Stupid 3.

Still, that doesn’t change the fact that Yong still has tons of projects on the horizon. How is he going to keep up in 2024? Music, mostly because it’s a medium that he has better control over.

“I can better manage everything from the lyrics to the arrangements, which I can’t with movies, since there are so many more moving parts involved there.”

And when it comes to music, despite all that he’s achieved to date, Yong still doesn’t want to rest on his laurels. If he had it his way, he’d love to put out his first concert in the very near future. It’s not a simple prospect, however. He points out why: “To organise a concert, I have to first have a full album. And that requires writing more music. Still, I’m hopeful that we’ll get this done soon.”

Yong harbours grand ambitions for sure, but he’s under no illusion that he could simply excel in anything he chooses to do. Being self-aware of his strengths and limits was exactly why he’d managed to become as big as he is in the first place. So for him, it’s all about leaning on his strengths and being realistic enough to admit where he’s lacking.

“I had a period of wanting to be an athlete,” he says. “Football, specifically. But no matter how hard I tried, I just couldn’t get to the level of my peers, who almost seemed like they were born for it. While that dream didn’t come true, it did show me the difference between being in a field I was adept in and one that I wasn’t. Let me give you another example. I will never be able to excel in a finance job either! It’s all about learning which lane you belong to. It’s important because knowing your strengths gives you confidence.”

It’s not just the industry that Yong is mindful of. He also understands the working style he’s made for.

“Some people thrive when climbing the corporate ladder. Others find success in making their own path. It’s important to know where you are on that scale. There’s no one approach to life, and I want people to not feel alone if their ambitions don’t match their environment.” Glenn Yong

It’s an important message, seeing how Yong also had to come to terms with his own ambitions alone. “Back when I was still in school, I already knew I wanted to be an activist. But because none of my peers shared the same interest, I felt like I was the only one. I hope that by sending this message out, I help inspire others to make their own path, regardless of what it is.”

This advice comes from a sincere place in his heart, and it’s this place that he constantly returns to when making decisions in his life. In fact, it’s how he overcomes the negativity that often knocks on his door. “As long as you do things from a good place, you have nothing to fear. Your conscience is clear. And it’s important that I maintain a good conscience because being in the public eye leaves you open to scrutiny. And it’s something that’s changed not just my life, but also everyone else’s around me.”

Due to his sudden rise to fame, Yong had to navigate the way his friends treated him. People who used to hate him suddenly wanted to be associated with him, often with unsavoury motives. And those who’d been close friends now wanted to distance themselves. There’s no controlling what other people think, which is why Yong seeks to control the only thing he can – his actions.

A wise approach, especially from someone so young. It seems that he’s evolved so much during his time under the spotlight, and he has so many more years ahead of him to reach his true potential. Which begs the question: what would he tell aspiring talents a couple decades down the road, when it’s his turn to be the veteran?

“No matter what, I’ll always find ways to help them. That’s because I enjoy seeing other people rise to their success. I’d probably also tell them to not hold onto things too tightly, because so many things are fleeting in life. Like this Chinese saying goes: ‘If you want to pick it up, you must be willing to put it back down.’” Glenn Yong

On the flip side, when asked which piece of advice given to him stands out the most, Yong quotes another Chinese saying: “If it’s yours, it’s yours.” It reminds him not to take things so seriously, because life can still throw a couple curveballs despite his best preparations.

Not that it’ll stop Yong from working hard, though. He’ll still pack his days to the brim, taking on the next goal he’s set for himself. Maybe he’ll get even more sleep this year. Or maybe he’ll organise the concert he’s been dreaming of. Whatever it is, it’s going to be exciting catching up with again next year.

