APOM Celebrates Creativity and Culture with Project Empatbelas

In conjunction with Malaysia’s 64th anniversary of independence, APOM has launched project Empatbelas, a collaborative effort that celebrates the 14 states of Malaysia. Designed by 14 local designers, each representing their home state, APOM is celebrating patriotism through uniquely curated merchandise.

The idea for project Empatbelas was first generated when Malaysia was sent into a nationwide lockdown. Understanding that people are beginning to reminisce about their hometowns, APOM decided to collaborate with 14 different designers to showcase what makes them proud of their home states. From beautiful scenery to irresistible dishes, unique cultures to unmistakable slangs, APOM is diving into the authenticity of the different states of Malaysia.

Eager to present the country in a different light, APOM aims to highlight state pride while providing an opportunity to different talented designers and artists across the country to participate in merchandise creation. By embarking on a collaborative project, APOM is determined to remind Malaysians the land under their feet.

When APOM posted a call for entry two months ago, it received over 70 entries in the span of two weeks. With registrations pouring in from all the different states of Malaysia, 14 designers from different background were finally selected and were tasked with the responsibility to come up with the designs in three weeks. After the dedication and hard work of the designers’, merchandise from project Empatbelas officially launched on 5th August 2021, just in time for Malaysia’s Independence Day.

A Piece of Malaysia or APOM is Malaysia as Malaysians know it. The APOM Store brings together well-designed Malaysian products that Malaysians can be proud to showcase, and for tourists to bring back A Piece of Malaysia. Visit APOM for more information.