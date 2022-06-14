Net-A-Porter has expanded its expertly curated Home category with fine art e-commerce platform ap8.art – bridging the gap between physical and digital art worlds through a line-up of collections by contemporary artists.

Made exclusive to Net-A-Porter, shoppers and aficionados can now access top-grade, museum-quality, artworks with the ease and convenience of a click. For the first time ever, exceptional artwork is made accessible to a new global audience by equipping them with the tools and knowledge to shop for art confidently and with unmatched ease.

All pieces within each collection work seamlessly together and are framed exactly to the artist’s standards. Each artwork is digitally verified by ap8.art’s innovative technique of stenographic cryptography, imperceivable to the human eye and only detectable by digital scanning. On top of that, a certification code registered to the purchaser is linked to each artwork, providing a record of provenance and value.

“For the launch of Art at Net-A-Porter, our aim is to deliver our customers with the same world-class level of curation and expertise that’s synonymous with our entire buy. Our partnership with ap8.art – a true innovator in this space – brings our global customers an incredible selection of unique and collectible photographs from the iconic Guy Bourdin,” explains Lea Cranfield, chief buying and merchandising officer. “This exclusive partnership is the first step in Net-A-Porter’s journey into the art world and we look forward to many more.”

The first drop at Net-A-Porter features a series of 10 framed photographs by revered French artist and fashion photographer Guy Bourdin, including his most iconic and recognisable images that showcase his bold aesthetic, fusing art, fashion and culture. This limited-edition collection is shoppable exclusively at Net-A-Porter, with less than 100 units of each piece available.

(Images: Net-A-Porter)