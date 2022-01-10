Instagram Accounts You Need To Follow For Decor Inspiration This Year

When it comes to interior decoration, one of the best places to source for inspiro is Instagram.

If you have a penchant for aesthetics, colours and virtually anything spanning the decor and design spectrum, many people and brands offer a wealth of ideas and DIY guides. Check out some of the best Instagram accounts for decor inspiration and take design cues to add to your home, office or anywhere you want to make a change.

Here are our suggestions for the best 10 best Instagram accounts to follow for decor inspiration in 2022:

Emily Henderson

She is also the author of The New York Times bestselling book Styled: Secrets For Arranging Rooms, From Tabletops To Bookshelves. One of the best Instagram accounts for decor and aesthetics, her page is full of bohemian, quirky and colourful interiors, with honest reviews and DIY tips.

Follow here.

Sasha Bikoff Interior Design

This Instagram account, managed by Sasha Bikoff, is all about maximalist designs, bold colours, eclectic styles and imaginative aesthetics. Hailing from New York City, Bikoff’s designs are largely influenced by her travels across Paris, Marrakesh, Rome, Milan and many other cities. Her coveted and widely-acclaimed designs earned her the “interior designer for the young & wealthy” by The New York Times. She has also collaborated with brands like Versace, Kips Bay Decorator Show House, DIFFA and Holiday House. Her understanding of design and a keen eye for detail is evident in her Instagram posts on custom furniture and interior designs for her clients.

Follow here.

My Scandinavian Home

Based in Sweden’s Helsingborg, Niki Brantmark focuses mainly on Scandinavian home decor and showcases her ideas on My Scandinavian Home’s Instagram account. Her feed is filled with minimal Scandi-style mid-century designs that encompass a neutral colour palette, soft hues, use of natural elements and a surprising interplay of scales and textures.

It also captures the Nordic theme alongside incorporating simplicity and modernism in her space that you can draw inspiration from.

Follow here.

Atelier Vime

Anthony Watson and Benoît Rauzy are the artisans behind the design studio Atelier Vime . They are based in France and passionately involved in wicker creations, using the materials grown in their farm in Finistère.

Their designs are inspired by the modern farmhouse decor, based on the use of a neutral colour palette and natural elements like wood, cane, rattan, silk and linens for a laid-back feel. You can find intensive use of poignant art deco elements such as terrazzos, vintage candlestick holders, fireplaces, wooden ceilings, geometric shapes and symmetry of patterns.

Follow here.

Tilton Fenwick

Anne Maxwell Foster and Suysel dePedro Cunningham launched Tilton Fenwick in 2010. The peculiar name of their boutique interior design firm was inspired by their college dorms. Their posts on Instagram showcase pattern play, statement furniture exuberant designs and bold colour schemes to stimulate ideas for home decor.

They created a collection for Robert Allen Duralee Group (for textiles) and collaborated with Hygge & West (for wallpaper collection) and Target (for upholstery collection). Their products have been featured in leading magazines like ELLE Decor, Coastal Living, Architectural Digest, Domino Magazine and The New York Times.

Follow here.

Wendy | Home Decor Blogger

Home decor enthusiast Wendy started her Instagram and blog The KWendy Home to capture her obsession with interior decoration. With several easy and budget-friendly DIYs, remodelling and decluttering videos, thrift flips and decor tips, she also focuses on sustainability and natural elements. You can take brilliant cues from her creative ways to decorate your home with plants and clever ways to upgrade your furniture in less.

Follow here.

Ken Fulk

The nexus between travel and style is explored well by ace designer Ken Fulk, who incorporates eclecticism with sophisticated designs to create art deco style. The self-proclaimed globe-trotting designer, Fulk’s Instagram feed instantly evokes opulence and grandeur that promises to inspire design enthusiasts and adventurers alike. Along with designing homes, restaurants and hotels, the Virginia-born designer also works as a creative director for weddings, parties and family getaways.

Fulk has gained recognition for his distinctive designs and was also named in ELLE Decor’s A-List and Architectural Digest’s AD 100.

Follow here.

Krsnaa Mehta

Founder and design director of India Circus — a quirky home decor brand — Krsnaa Mehta’s bold, balanced and dynamic designs make way to his Instagram feed along with a subtle touch of modern luxury. His eclectic styles as well as bohemian decor and colour-blocking inspo create meticulously drawn-out signature patterns.

One of the best Instagram accounts to follow for decor inspiration, his designs give a peek into India fused with cultural and historical references that include floral designs, regional Indian artwork, Mughal motifs and much more.

Follow here.

Grant K. Gibson

Refreshing and lively, Grant K. Gibson Interior Design Inc will instantly make you want to transform your home room by room. Gibson’s designs are usually inspired by his travels to places around the world like India, Morocco and Mexico.

In 2002, he founded the eponymous boutique firm in New York and was included in ELLE Decor’s A-list in 2018 as one of the Best Designers in the World. His designs find mentions in prestigious publications, including Architectural Digest, The New York Times, The San Francisco Chronicle and Domino Magazine.

Follow here.

(Main and Featured images: Grant K. Gibson)