Louis Vuitton Introduces A New Vanity Mahjong Set Dressed In Pine Green

Louis Vuitton has released a new iteration of its luxurious Vanity Mahjong set. The design of the box is inspired by the first Mahjong box that the French luxury label introduced in the 1950s.

The 1950s set had a satin-lined interior and came with all of the 144 tiles, wooden rulers, dice and sticks along with other add-ons.

More about the Louis Vuitton Vanity Mahjong set

What does the set contain?

The new set reflects the meticulous craftsmanship and rich history of Louis Vuitton’s emblematic trunks. The box is made of high quality wood and corian.

The canvas bears Louis Vuitton’s signature monogram design. Trimmed in natural cowhide, the box has six pine green coloured compartments and two locks with buckles.

Including five extra tiles, there are 149 handcrafted tiles made of walnut wood and stone. Some of them are engraved with Louis Vuitton’s monogram flowers. The set also contains four wooden rulers, four wooden dice and one round cube and plate.

What is the price of the set?

The 2022 Louis Vuitton Vanity Mahjong set is priced at RM 254,000.

The official website of the luxury brand says that the Vanity Mahjong set will only be available in stores. However, the site reveals that Malaysia’s Louis Vuitton stores at KLCC, The Gardens and Starhill do not currently have the set.

Before the current version, Louis Vuitton released a Vanity Mahjong set with jade engravings in 2020. It was followed by an updated set in 2021.

What is Mahjong?

To the uninitiated, Mahjong is one of the most famous family games in Southeast Asia and East Asia. Of Chinese origin, the tiles in the game bear Chinese characters and symbols. The winner of the game is the player who gets a complete hand, which means getting all 14 tiles in one’s hands neatly divided into four specific sets and a pair.

The strategy game is also popular outside of Asia and has several variations in both gameplay and tile designs.

(Main and featured image: Louis Vuitton)

This story first appeared on PrestigeOnline Singapore