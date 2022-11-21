The 2022 FIFA World Cup is currently in full swing in Doha, Qatar after launching on November 20 2022, and the thrilling tournament is shaping up to be exactly how fans were hoping it would be. Here’s your daily recap on all of the developments from the tournament, including match highlights and results, the updated points table, and schedule of daily fixtures.

From the grand opening ceremony to the exciting first match, here are all the highlights from Day 1 in Qatar. Bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it frequently.

A Spectacular Opening Ceremony

Fireworks start #Qatar2022 opening ceremony at Al-Bayt stadium ahead of Qatar-Ecuador pic.twitter.com/CiYl6amNwy — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) November 20, 2022

The opening ceremony had all of the razzle dazzle you’d expect from an event of this magnitude. A spectacular display of fireworks greeted spectators and home viewers alike to start off the ceremony.

While it was well-known that BTS member Jungkook was going to be performing at the opening ceremony — and his electrifying performance of ‘Dreamers’ was definitely a highlight — there were some genuine surprises as well. For one, Oscar-winning Actor Morgan Freeman made an appearance and delivered a message that emphasised the importance of unity, tolerance, and hope.

Morgan Freeman at the World Cup opening ceremony! pic.twitter.com/5Yh8wp6CHQ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 20, 2022



Given the backlash that FIFA has received for hosting the world cup in Qatar — a country known for its human rights violations against the LGBTQ community — Freeman’s remarks were much needed. Also making an grand appearance was La’eeb, the official mascot of the 2022 World Cup.

FIFA World Cup recap: Highlights and results of Qatar Vs Ecuador match at Al Bayt Stadium

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIFA World Cup (@fifaworldcup)

After the opening ceremony was over, the 2022 FIFA World Cup officially began with the opening match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador. Despite having the hometown advantage, the hosts went down in the first game of the tournament.

Qatar’s Ineffective Formation Led To Their Downfall

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIFA World Cup (@fifaworldcup)

Throughout the match, Qatar was struggling with their formation and didn’t take much for Ecuador to exploit it. The man of the match was undoubtedly the Ecuador skipper Enner Valencia, who not only scored the first goal of the tournament, but also ended up scoring the second goal that cemented his team’s victory.

What’s Happening Today?

In Group B, Iran will be taking on England today at 9pm MYT. Group A also has an exciting fixture as Senegal takes on The Netherlands at 12am MYT on November 22.

Keep checking this live blog each day to get an in-depth recap of all of the highlights and results from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.