Home > Culture > Events > FIFA World Cup Day 1 Recap: Morgan Freeman And Jungkook Wow The Crowds, Ecuador Defeats Qatar 2-0
FIFA World Cup Day 1 Recap: Morgan Freeman And Jungkook Wow The Crowds, Ecuador Defeats Qatar 2-0
Culture

FIFA World Cup Day 1 Recap: Morgan Freeman And Jungkook Wow The Crowds, Ecuador Defeats Qatar 2-0

By: Aayaan Upadhyaya, Nov 21 2022 5:39 pm

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is currently in full swing in Doha, Qatar after launching on November 20 2022, and the thrilling tournament is shaping up to be exactly how fans were hoping it would be. Here’s your daily recap on all of the developments from the tournament, including match highlights and results, the updated points table, and schedule of daily fixtures.

From the grand opening ceremony to the exciting first match, here are all the highlights from Day 1 in Qatar. Bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it frequently.

Culture

2022 FIFA World Cup: Full Match Schedule, Opening Ceremony And Fan Festival Details

By Sara Yap, Nov 18
Food & Drink

FIFA World Cup Kicks Off In Qatar, Beer Sales Remain Banned Around Stadiums

By Augustman Malaysia, Nov 21

A Spectacular Opening Ceremony

The opening ceremony had all of the razzle dazzle you’d expect from an event of this magnitude. A spectacular display of fireworks greeted spectators and home viewers alike to start off the ceremony.

While it was well-known that BTS member Jungkook was going to be performing at the opening ceremony — and his electrifying performance of ‘Dreamers’ was definitely a highlight — there were some genuine surprises as well. For one, Oscar-winning Actor Morgan Freeman made an appearance and delivered a message that emphasised the importance of unity, tolerance, and hope.


Given the backlash that FIFA has received for hosting the world cup in Qatar — a country known for its human rights violations against the LGBTQ community — Freeman’s remarks were much needed. Also making an grand appearance was La’eeb, the official mascot of the 2022 World Cup.

FIFA World Cup recap: Highlights and results of Qatar Vs Ecuador match at Al Bayt Stadium

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FIFA World Cup (@fifaworldcup)

After the opening ceremony was over, the 2022 FIFA World Cup officially began with the opening match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador. Despite having the hometown advantage, the hosts went down in the first game of the tournament.

Culture

How To Watch The 2022 FIFA World Cup From Malaysia

By Amalina Anuar, Nov 09
Food & Drink

Where To Watch The 2022 FIFA World Cup For Free In KL

By Sara Yap, Nov 16

Qatar’s Ineffective Formation Led To Their Downfall

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FIFA World Cup (@fifaworldcup)

Throughout the match, Qatar was struggling with their formation and didn’t take much for Ecuador to exploit it. The man of the match was undoubtedly the Ecuador skipper Enner Valencia, who not only scored the first goal of the tournament, but also ended up scoring the second goal that cemented his team’s victory.

What’s Happening Today?

In Group B, Iran will be taking on England today at 9pm MYT. Group A also has an exciting fixture as Senegal takes on The Netherlands at 12am MYT on November 22.

Keep checking this live blog each day to get an in-depth recap of all of the highlights and results from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: Where is FIFA World Cup 2022 happening?

Answer: The 2022 FIFA World Cup is taking place in Qatar. Doha, Al Wakrah, Al Rayyan, Al Khor, and Lusail are the cities that will be hosting matches for the World Cup.

Question: Where can you watch FIFA 2022 World Cup live matches?

Answer: In Malaysia, you can watch all 64 matches on CH825 and CH826 if you're subscribed to Astro's Sports Pack. For non-subscribers, you can catch 41 matches (including the final) on three channels via RTM — TV2, TV Okey, Sukan RTM and through the RTMKlik app.

Question: What are the best teams participating in FIFA World Cup 2022?

Answer: Brazil is the highest ranking team participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Other high ranking teams are Belgium, Argentina, France, England, and Spain.

Question: Who are the best players in FIFA World Cup 2022?

Answer: The top players participating at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar include Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Harry Kane, and Sadio Mane.

2022 FIFA World Cup BTS Doha Doha World Cup Ecuador FIFA Fifa world cup Football Jungkook Morgan Freeman qatar Qatar World Cup
written by.

Aayaan Upadhyaya
Senior Editor - Growth, Augustman
Aayaan Upadhyaya enjoys writing about pop culture, wellness, and lifestyle. In his spare time, you can find him listening to true crime podcasts, playing RPG video games, or reading an engrossing novel. A graduate of journalism and mass communication, he is a senior editor who has previously worked with Times Internet.
A Lange & Sohne pop culture business

Subscribe to the magazine

Subscribe Now
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustmanmy
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.