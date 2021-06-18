This Father’s Day, whether you’re spending time together or apart due to the extended lockdown, treat Dad and the rest of the family to a unique gift with Airbnb Online Experiences!

Beyond Father’s Day, Airbnb’s Online Experiences unlock unprecedented access to inspiring Hosts across the world, giving families the chance to travel virtually, connect with new people, and create meaningful moments together, all from the safety of their own homes. Guests can also opt for private bookings and request specific dates, making it easier to reserve experiences that the whole family can participate in and enjoy together.

Led virtually by passionate expert Hosts around the world, these activities offer a fun and exciting way to celebrate the fathers and father figures in your life. Bond over music, food, exercise and more this Father’s Day with these Online Experiences:

1. Discover and learn rythms of puerto rico

Come from a family of music lovers? Bring Dad on a journey to Puerto Rico with this experience as Host Andrés shows you how to play and groove to the music. Using household items from empty trash bins to pots and even shoeboxes, learn all about the rhythmic beats and colourful history that thrums through Puerto Rico.

Sign up here.

2. world’s top coffee masterclass

Here’s a perfect one for coffee-loving dads – join national coffee competition judge and Host Ricardo as he teaches you what goes into the making of a great cup of coffee, from the neuroscience of flavour to the secrets behind whipping up the perfect brew.

Sign up here.

3. spice up life with thai food

If you and Dad share a real love for food and cooking up a storm, then this experience is bound to excite! Learn to make six iconic Thai dishes in one class with Hosts Panisha and Dwight who run Courageous Kitchen, a non-profit organisation providing food aid and education to marginalised youths. They also provide delicious vegetarian and vegan options.

Sign up here.

4. A funny historical game

Bring on the dad jokes! Revel in this hilarious experience inspired by Ancient Greece as Hosts Frank and Nikos bring you on an interactive journey with amazing facts, bizarre stories and a few bald-faced lies thrown into the mix. Father’s Day has never been quite this entertaining!

Sign up here.

5. Learn and train with samurai in tokyo

For all the stories your dad ever told you about history and noble warriors, now’s the time to help him live these fantasies out in person with this experience hosted by a real samurai. Host Koshiro has spent 15 years teaching the traditional art of the samurai, including how to ninja-walk, sword movements and how to carry oneself in the way of a true samurai.

Sign up here.

6. cardiobox with a champion

Take Father’s Day up a notch with this challenging and motivating workout experience led by host Jon, former British and European Boxing Champions. Fitness lovers will enjoy pushing themselves to the limit, and first-timers are bound to discover their own abilities through a fun fitness programme suitable for all levels.

Sign up here.