It’s the first Formula One Singapore Grand Prix since the pandemic so expect the Lion City to pull out all the stops this year with a packed schedule of on and off track activities. And a definite must-see on the agenda for nightlife lovers are many exciting Formula One Singapore 2022 parties happening around town.

Attending the race or watching from home? Catch up on the key race events here. Brunching or dining out? This guide has got you covered with special race weekend menus. We’ve also put together a list of hotels close to the F1 action — though we can’t promise that they still have available rooms at this late hour. Whether you’re a fan of motorsports or the annual trackside entertainment and fantastic concerts by the world’s top musicians, it’s easy to be swept up in the hype. First thing on our list? Celebrating the Singapore GP weekend with these glamorous Formula One 2022 Singapore parties.

This story first appeared on PrestigeOnline Singapore

The best Formula One Singapore 2022 parties in Singapore: