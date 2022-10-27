Get Your Freak On At These Halloween Parties And Events in KL

Up for a spine-tingling weekend? We’ve put together a list of the most exciting Halloween parties and events taking place in KL.

From a classical music concert to good ol’ haunted houses and vibrant dance parties, our Halloween guide has something for everyone living in (or headed to) KL. And if you ask us, the last item on our list might just be the scariest.

Read on to discover more.

Halloween parties and events in KL to check out this weekend

Nights of Fright 8

This annual Halloween extravaganza at Sunway Lagoon is back after a two-year hiatus and boasts eight haunted houses and myriad thrilling rides and performances. From hantus to zombies and iconic horror movie villains the likes of It‘s Pennywise and Nightmare On Elm Street‘s Freddy Krueger, this place has it all. Nights of Fright closes its doors on October 31, so make your way down pronto.

Tickets are priced at RM118. Book yours here.

When: October 28 to 31, 7.30pm.

Where: Sunway Lagoon, 3, Jalan PJS 11/11, Bandar Sunway, 47500 Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia

Halloween Spooktacular

Ready for a hair-raising musical escapade? If so, make your way to town and join the MPO and conductor Naohisa Furusawa on the scariest night of the year to tune into spooky classical favourites ranging from Andrew Lloyd Weber’s ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ to Wagner’s titillating ‘Ride of the Valkyries’ and a slew of tunes from the Harry Potter movies. The show is presented by local comedian Kuah Jenhan, so you can be sure of an evening filled with laughter.

Ticket prices start at RM158. Book yours here.

When: October 29 2022, 8.30pm.

Where: Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra, Petronas Tower 2

Lēihómō Hanteaux

It’s time to tear up the dance floor in your Halloween best. After a three-year break, The Bee’s Lēihómō party returns, and with a spooky spin. Best-dressed guests stand to win prizes, and there’s even a lip-sync competition — if you’re game to flaunt the skills you’ve mastered from RuPaul’s Drag Race and Lip Sync Battle. More details here.

Tickets are priced at RM50, and come with a complementary drink. Book here.

When: October 29 2022, 8pm onwards.

Where: The Bee, Lot 36B, Level G2, Block C, Publika, Jalan Dutamas 1, Solaris Dutamas, 50480 Kuala Lumpur

SHAVE

Get ready to sashay away. If you’re into underground music, head over to REX KL for a night to remember as you immerse yourself in outstanding drag performances and psychedelic tunes. Yes, you read that right. If you have nothing planned for the weekend, it’s time to hunt for the perfect costume. The evening’s theme? “Club Kids Are Dead”. Head over to Instagram for more info.

Tickets are priced at RM100, or RM120 when bought at the door. Book here.

When: October 29 2022, 7pm onwards.

Where: REXKL, 80, Jalan Sultan, City Centre, 50000 Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Malaysia

Spooky Wet Halloween

Pull up in your best costumes and enjoy a fun-filled evening with music from talented homegrown artists and bands: Spooky Wet Dreams, Kyoto Protocol, Lunadira, Reddi Rocket (DJ Set) and TimeMachine.

Tickets are priced at RM69.96. You can also purchase tickets at the door for RM80. Book here.

When: October 30 2022, 7.30pm.

Where: REXKL, 80, Jalan Sultan, City Centre, 50000 Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Malaysia

Powerman Malaysia 2022 Duathlon

Image: Powerman/Facebook

You might be wondering why the Powerman Malaysia Duathlon is on our list of Halloween events in KL. The reason is simple: For those of us who dread going to the gym or exercising, nothing is scarier or more daunting than signing up for a duathlon. Even ghosts and monsters are no match for the horror of sweating it out under the sweltering sun. But if you’re looking to really face your fears (or train yourself to outrun the undead in the event of a zombie apocalypse), the Powerman has got you covered.

The 2022 race marks Powerman’s 17th edition, and it’s back with a vengeance. With a whopping 4,300 record-breaking participants hailing from over 35 countries across the world, the event is considered the world’s largest duathlon.

After a two-year-long hiatus, this highly-anticipated run-bike-run duathlon will be flagging off at Dataran Putrajaya and will comprise participants from Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Japan. More details here.

When: October 30 2022, 6.15am to 12pm.

Where: Dataran Putrajaya

