Christmas Events And Fun Things To Do In KL This December 2022

The year is coming to an end, and this month is jam-packed with events and pop-ups for the ultimate festive experience. Grab your family and friends (and your camera, of course) and check out these Christmas events and fun things to do in KL for December 2022.

Across town, many local hotspots are all dressed up to prepare for Christmas and the New Year — and we’re not just talking about malls. The township of Desa ParkCity, for example, has put on a dazzling light show that may well rival some of the loveliest holiday lights displays we’ve seen around the world. Meanwhile, if your little ones are eager to see Santa Claus in person, Pavilion KL is holding meet and greet sessions.

Of course, Christmas isn’t the only highlight on the calendar; there are many other interesting events and things to do in KL for December 2022. For one, the viral Van Gogh Alive multi-sensory exhibition has finally made its way to Malaysia, and will be here to stay until March 2023. The famous musical The Sound of Music will also be staged later this month — so book your tickets soon. Read on for a complete guide to all the must-see Christmas events and things to do in KL this December 2022.

Christmas events and things to do in KL in December 2022

Santa’s Workshop

Perfect for creating memories with family and friends, take a trip to Santa’s Workshop at Suria KLCC this December. Having pictures taken at this spot is a rite of passage in its own right, so best etch out some time to capture some unforgettable memories here. Here, you’ll find Santa and his elves working hard to prepare for Christmas. The whimsical clock tower also comes alive every hour, bursting with seasonal music. You can also see if you made it to Santa’s naughty or nice list, and perhaps even get a surprise gift.

Where: Centre Court, Suria KLCC, 241, Petronas Twin Tower, Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50088 Kuala Lumpur

When: Until December 25 2022

A Season Of Wonder at Pavilion KL

Pavilion KL is pulling out all the stops this festive period with its Season Of Wonder event, which includes music performances, Santa Claus meets and greets, and Disney 100 Years of Wonder — a Disney-themed pop-up featuring attractions such as a train with carriages decorated around classics like Toy Story and Alice In Wonderland, an exhibition of limited edition Disney princess dolls, and plenty of photo spots.

Where: Centre Court, Level 2, Pavilion KL, 168, Bukit Bintang St, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

When: Ongoing until December 26 2022.

Dior Cruise Pop-Up

In search of a last-minute Christmas gift? Make your way to Dior’s stunning pop-up store to get your quick fix. The breathtaking location is created to celebrate the Dior cruise 2023 line, which is inspired by the rich Andalusian artistry. As such, you are going to find gorgeous seasonal treasures for yourself or a loved one at the pop-up.

Where: The Gardens Mall, Lingkaran Syed Putra, Mid Valley City, 59200 Kuala Lumpur

When: Ongoing till January 2 2023

The Sound Of Music

If you grew up singing your heart out to ‘My Favourite Things’ and ‘Sixteen Going On Seventeen’, you will be thrilled to know that The Sound of Music is heading to Istana Budaya, KL this month. Premiering on December 27 2022 till January 15 2023, the beloved musical, directed by three-time Tony Award-winner Jack O’Brien, will feature Malaysia’s talented and youngest stars to play the iconic roles of the Von Trapp family. Priced between RM320 to RM630, the musical will be available all week long at these show timings:

Tuesday to Friday: 8.30 PM | Saturday: 3 PM and 8.30 PM | Sunday: 1 PM and 5 PM

Where: Istana Budaya Kuala Lumpur, Jln Tun Razak, Titiwangsa, 50694 Kuala Lumpur

When: December 27 2022 – January 15 2023

Nordic Lights 2022 — ParkCity Year-End Light Festival

For an extra-Instagrammable Christmas, check out Nordic Lights, a light festival held at Desa ParkCity’s central park. The event features seven themed zones decked out in installations ranging from a giant golden orb inspired by the sun to a tunnel of glittering fairy lights. There will even be a Northern Lights show on weekends at 8pm and 9pm, where aurora borealis light displays will be projected over the area.

Where: The Central Park, Desa Parkcity, C-3-1 Plaza Arkadia, 3, Persiaran Residen, 52200 Kuala Lumpur

When: Ongoing until February 5 2023.

Van Gogh Alive

You have definitely seen this viral immersive, multi-sensory experience online. Good news: it’s now in Malaysia. And even better news, the internationally-acclaimed showcase will remain in Malaysia for three months, so you don’t have to rush into the crowd. Unlike an ordinary art expo, the Van Gogh Alive showcase brings the artist’s work to life with sounds and scents that make the experience all the more otherworldly.

Where: Level 3, Orange Zone, Pavilion Bukit Jalil, 2, Persiaran Jalil 8, Bukit Jalil, 57000 Kuala Lumpur

When: Ongoing until March 16 2023

(Main image: Dior; Featured image: Van Gogh Alive)

This story first appeared on PrestigeOnline Malaysia