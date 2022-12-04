The December full moon or cold moon is the last full moon of 2022 and quite appropriately, presents a chance to start afresh. The darkest night is just before dawn, and nature is a perfect example that inspires us to live by this philosophy. As the lunar cycle goes through weaning and waxing, every move of the moon rotating around the earth directly affects the emotions in mortal beings.

The moon phases are given immense importance in the spiritual world. And this shiny bulb’s waxing makes it appear more significant from the earth’s vantage point. The last progression of this waxing phase in the moon’s orbit is the full moon. This occurs once in a ‘blue moon’ or every fifteen days.

It is not a mere coincidence that the witching hour is associated with the full moon when powerful spells could be cast, needless to say, this phenomenon is also associated with werewolves and vampires and so referred to as wolf moon too. It is said that the full moon is the darkest hour just before the dawn in the moon night sky where an inner beast within yourself is unleashed. Most zodiac signs go through an emotional roller coaster during the full moon and it is not uncommon to feel a surge of passion during this period.

And, before we delve deep to find how the December full moon, known by various names associated with winter including oak moon, snow moon, winter moon, long night moon and most popularly cold moon, may affect our lives and zodiac signs, let us understand what it means cosmically.

What is a full moon?

This time, the full moon is on 8 December, MYT and 7 December, ET. The last and full moon of the year is called cold moon or even a snow moon because it falls in December. Also, spiritually it means that the circumstances are cold and dark at that time which is a transition period as well, to usher in a breath of fresh air and gives a scope to hope for brighter things in future.

In astrophysical parlance, the earth, the sun and the moon are in perfect alignment in the sky which lets us look at its full form when the lunar cycle completes as the moon rises. A full moon is in the sign directly opposite to that of the sun. Since the sun is in Sagittarius, the December full moon will be in the house of Gemini. The twins are an air sign and are full of curiosity and infectious energy. Their energy on the cold moon will mirror this.

December full moon: ‘Tis the time of the year to get flirty and party

A perfect remedy to all your full moon blues, the Gemini may propel you to take things lightly and let your hair down. The party season may beckon even the overthinking, anxious signs to come out of their shell and dance their worries off, quite literally.

This may also allow one to introspect on their major life decisions and take a break to celebrate. Well, surviving a year before prepping for the guns blazing into 2023 is an important feat.

December full moon and its effects on the 12 zodiac signs

Aries (21 March – 19 April)

The fiery ram may be brutally honest and unfiltered. This might ruffle a few feathers but they need not worry about the same because their authenticity will be appreciated in the long run.

Taurus (20 April– 20 May)

This earth sign might need a helping hand to assist them as they have a lot on their plate. The good news is that help is just around the corner, and you need to only ask for it.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June)

The social butterfly of all the 12 zodiac signs, Gemini will be popular as a lot of people will reach out to them. But the key to surviving this period is to set some essential boundaries and give yourself the priority you deserve.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July)

The emotional crab may have new avenues being opened up to indulge their spiritual side. They should also trust the process more instead of getting anxious about the future.

Leo (23 July – 22 August)

The lion will be super confident and other signs may actually look up to them as they, being natural leaders, are expected to heal people without judgement.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September)

Virgos are advised to take a step back and relax for once. The best way to deal with anxious thoughts that are typical of this full moon is to just take it easy and unwind.

Libra (23 September – 22 October)

There may be serious moments of contemplation for this air sign. The Libra, which is symbolised by a balance scale, may resolve to make better choices this new year.

Scorpio (22 October– 21 November)

There may be some misunderstandings in store by loved ones for this inquisitive and passionate water sign. Great things are awaiting as these issues are likely to get resolved on their own. Till then, they are advised to keep their circle close and tight.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December)

It is likely that this fire sign may get a tad bit overconfident and make wrong decisions in zest. It is always better to think twice before acting out on your impulses.

Capricorn (22 December– 19 January)

Things might seem a bit bleak for Capricorn but the silver lining here is that their future holds great oppurtunities and they just have to brave through a few stormy nights before gliding straight into the light.

Aquarius (20 January– 19 February)

This air sign needs to be careful about who they let come close as not all energies are beneficial to them at this point in time.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March)

It is time to lie low for the fish as they may be triggered and how. They need to slip into their familiar imaginative world to cope with this.

Conclusion

To wrap things up, yes, there may be turmoil during this cold moon phase and one may feel stretched out with their backs against the walls. There might be a sense of uncertainty too but an important thing to remember for all the zodiac signs is to have self-belief and trust the universe for things are going to get better.

It is also essential to not overlook the light side of the situation and rejoice as yet another year has ended. This cosmic phenomenon also gives us an opportunity to choose better for yourselves and let go of the trappings that hold back our ultimate self-growth.

(Main image: Gautam Ramuvel/Unsplash; Featured image: Pedro Lastra/Unslpash)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India