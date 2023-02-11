The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra 2023: What To Look Forward To

Sometimes all you need is an evening to yourself where you get whisked away to the captivating sounds of percussion, violins, cello and more. Thankfully, the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra offers everything and more, with exciting events coming up in 2023.

Located in the heart of KL, the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra is home to a myriad of live musical events ranging from classical to modern arrangements. If you have always wanted to experience the beauty of classical orchestra music, go ahead and do it. You will be surprised at how soothing and emotionally charged you can get by listening to the sweet sounds of live percussion and strings. At the end of the day, it all comes down to what resonates with you. Thankfully, these 2023 events in the MPO offer a different type of “musical experience”.

This year, keep a lookout for a fun-filled evening with captivating tunes from your favourite anime series such as Spirited Away, My Neighbour Totoro and Haikyuu!!.

Dedicated to every Star Wars fan, mark your calendars and get ready to celebrate Star Wars Day with symphonic highlights from the iconic franchise. The fun does not stop there, as MPO celebrates the award-winning film composer Hans Zimmer with a selection of his best score from Inception to Interstellar.

Events to check out at the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra in 2023:

Let’s Tour The World: III

Pack your bags; we’re travelling the world. Conducted by Gerard Salonga, uncover the best rhythms, melodies and tales of faraway lands in this 60-minute show. With tunes by Straus II, Alexander Borodin, Arturo Marquez and more, you’re in for a treat.

Date: 18 March 2023, 11.30 AM

Price: RM108, RM128, RM188 and RM228 | Suite: RM258/seat + RM288/seat

Purchase your tickets here.

Symphonic Anime IV

MPO has specially curated an evening filled with your dream adventures for its fourth instalment of the Symphonic Anime series. Ideal for any anime enthusiasts, the Symphonic Anime features a selection of Studio Ghibli favourites, Kiki’s Delivery Suite, Haikyuu!! and beyond. If you’ve been dreaming of hearing Joe Hisaishi’s “Path of the Wind” live, this is your chance.

Date: 28 & 29 April 2023, 8.30 PM

Price: RM198, RM258, RM298 & RM368 | Suite: RM600/seat + RM650/seat

Purchase your tickets here.

Raya Sepanjang Zaman

Surprise your family with an evening filled with warmth and gratitude as you celebrate Aidilfitri at the MPO. Get ready to embrace the festive occasion of Hari Raya with nostalgic yet familiar Raya tunes with a symphonic touch.

Date: 6 May 2023, 8.30 PM

Price: RM218, RM268, RM318 and RM368 | Suite: RM600/seat + RM650/seat

Purchase your tickets here.

The Music of Star Wars

An event not to be missed, The Music of Star Wars takes every fan on a journey filled with the most beautiful symphonic highlights from the phenomenal franchise. From the 1977 “A New Hope” to the “Mandalorian”, buckle up and get ready to relive four decades of intergalactic travel.

Date: 27 May 2023, 8.30 PM

Price: RM218, RM288, RM338 and RM398 | Suite: RM458/seat + RM518/seat

Purchase your tickets here.

Family Film Favourites

On Family Film Favourites night, there’s nothing like reliving the classics, and we’re talking about Beauty and the Beast’s “Be Our Guest”, Indiana Jones’ “Raiders March”, and Pirates of the Caribbean’s “Treasure Chest”. Other favourites include Coco’s “Remember Me”, Star Wars’ “Main Theme”, and more.

Date: 17 June 2023, 11.30 AM

Price: RM118, RM168, RM238 and RM258 | Suite: RM298/seat + RM318/seat

Purchase your tickets here.

Music of Hans Zimmer

Get ready for a sweet escape as you bask in the thrilling scores by award-winning film composer and music producer Hans Zimmer. As we celebrate the talent and mastermind behind the most iconic scores, you can expect an evening filled with themes from renowned films like The Dark Knight, Inception, Gladiator, Interstellar, and so much more.

Date: 27 & 28 October 2023, 8.30 PM.

Price: RM228, RM258, RM308, RM318 | Suite: RM388/seat & RM498/seat

Purchase your tickets here.

