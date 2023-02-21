Home > Culture > Events > Good Vibes Festival 2023: The 1975, The Strokes And Kid Laroi Set To Headline The Epic Malaysian Event
Culture

Good Vibes Festival 2023: The 1975, The Strokes And Kid Laroi Set To Headline The Epic Malaysian Event

By: Sanika Achrekar, Feb 21 2023 4:45 pm

Malaysia’s beloved Good Vibes Festival is turning 10 this year. To celebrate the iconic milestone, this year the festival will be a grand spectacle with a plethora of international and homegrown artists all set to perform.

The summer music festival will take place at the same place where it started its journey – the Sepang International Circuit in Kuala Lumpur. Unlike previous years, this year the musical gala will go on for three days.

Both international acts and homegrown artists have been announced to headline the festival this year.

Good Vibes Festival: Take a look at this year’s impressive lineup

The Strokes, The 1975 and The Kid Laroi are set to headline the tenth year of the Good Vibes Festival. Other international acts that have been announced so far include Sabrina Carpenter, Dhruv, ALYPH, NxWorries, DPR Ian, Giveon, Dermot Kennedy, Gryffin, Porter Robinson, Peach Tree Rascals and RINI. Homegrown artists such as Blink, The Filters, Talitha, Lunadira, AIRLIFTZ, FORCEPARKBOIS, Emo Night KL, Jovynn and JAIE are also part of the music festival’s lineup.

More musical acts are to be announced soon, so watch this space for more updates.

Good Vibes Festival 2023: Dates and ticket prices

The festival will commence on July 21 and will continue till July 23 (Friday to Sunday). According to the Good Vibes Festival’s official website, all attendees must be at least 18 years old. There are two types of passes to choose from. They are as follows:

3-Day Passes (General Admission): The 3-Day General Admission Passes will allow entry on all three days of the festival i.e July 21, 22 and 23. For Phase 1, tickets will cost RM 788, Phase 2 will cost RM 888, Phase 3 will cost RM 988 and a bundle of 5 passes will cost RM 4190.

VIP 3-Day Pass: The three-day VIP pass will allow entries on all days, with pass holders allowed to enter General Admission and VIP areas at the summer music festival. The VIP passes are priced at RM 1388

Tickets will go on sale on February 22 at 11 am at Good Vibes Festival’s official website.

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy Instagram/The 1975, The Strokes and Kid Laroi)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: Who is the lead singer of The Strokes?

Answer: Julian Casablancas is the lead singer of The Strokes.

Question: Who sponsored the Good Vibes Festival 2023?

Answer: Nanostix is the official sponsor of the Good Vibes Festival.

Question: Which is The 1975's biggest hit song?

Answer: The 1975's hit songs include Robbers, Chocolate, Somebody's Else, The Sound, and Love It If We Made It.

Question: How to get tickets for the Good Vibes Festival?

Answer: Tickets will go on sale on February 22 at 11 am at the Good Vibes Festival's official website. 

written by.

Sanika Achrekar
Digital Writer, Augustman
Sanika lives for fashion and skincare. She enjoys writing about style, beauty, and lifestyle. She worked as a fashion writer for Man's World India magazine. When not writing about designers and trends, she likes to shop, travel, try new Sushi restaurants, practise pilates and rewatch her comfort shows.
