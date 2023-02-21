Malaysia’s beloved Good Vibes Festival is turning 10 this year. To celebrate the iconic milestone, this year the festival will be a grand spectacle with a plethora of international and homegrown artists all set to perform.

The summer music festival will take place at the same place where it started its journey – the Sepang International Circuit in Kuala Lumpur. Unlike previous years, this year the musical gala will go on for three days.

Both international acts and homegrown artists have been announced to headline the festival this year.

Good Vibes Festival: Take a look at this year’s impressive lineup

New home. Three days. More acts. Same vibes ❤️#GVF2023 tickets go on sale on 22 Feb 2023 at 11:00 am. More info on https://t.co/1mO0i1tHeP pic.twitter.com/H5gL2AqHBu — Good Vibes Festival (@GoodVibesFest) February 20, 2023

The Strokes, The 1975 and The Kid Laroi are set to headline the tenth year of the Good Vibes Festival. Other international acts that have been announced so far include Sabrina Carpenter, Dhruv, ALYPH, NxWorries, DPR Ian, Giveon, Dermot Kennedy, Gryffin, Porter Robinson, Peach Tree Rascals and RINI. Homegrown artists such as Blink, The Filters, Talitha, Lunadira, AIRLIFTZ, FORCEPARKBOIS, Emo Night KL, Jovynn and JAIE are also part of the music festival’s lineup.

More musical acts are to be announced soon, so watch this space for more updates.

Good Vibes Festival 2023: Dates and ticket prices

The festival will commence on July 21 and will continue till July 23 (Friday to Sunday). According to the Good Vibes Festival’s official website, all attendees must be at least 18 years old. There are two types of passes to choose from. They are as follows:

3-Day Passes (General Admission): The 3-Day General Admission Passes will allow entry on all three days of the festival i.e July 21, 22 and 23. For Phase 1, tickets will cost RM 788, Phase 2 will cost RM 888, Phase 3 will cost RM 988 and a bundle of 5 passes will cost RM 4190.

VIP 3-Day Pass: The three-day VIP pass will allow entries on all days, with pass holders allowed to enter General Admission and VIP areas at the summer music festival. The VIP passes are priced at RM 1388

Tickets will go on sale on February 22 at 11 am at Good Vibes Festival’s official website.

