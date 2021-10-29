Get Your DIY Mode On: Halloween Costumes You Can Make At Home

Halloween is one of the oldest holidays and originated from the Celtic festival of Samhain, which was mainly celebrated in Britain and Ireland. All Hallows Eve or All Saints’ Eve, commonly known as Halloween, is celebrated every year on 31 October in many countries.

An inseparable part of Halloween celebrations all around the world is trick-or-treating. Children go door-to-door to spread festive cheer and ask for candies and treats. Adults enjoy an array of delicacies that evening with their family and friends. Many also take out time to visit cemeteries or churches to pay respect to their deceased ancestors.

Among the many ways to celebrate Halloween, adults and children look forward to another essential aspect of the festival — dressing up in costumes. A bevy of people take to the streets dressed as various characters from movies, TV series, comics or anything/anyone they feel like to have a gala time.

As Halloween has become quite popular and picking up quirky costumes is an activity many do enthusiastically, stores may have run out of your favourite picks for this season. But fret not, here are some last-minute Halloween costumes you can DIY at home. These easy Halloween costumes neither take much of your effort nor require a lot of money.

Snow White

Disney fans, gather!

Dressing up as the exiled fairytale princess Snow White is one of the most sought-after Halloween costumes for children as well as adults. All you need is a blue shirt (balloon sleeves are preferable) and a long yellow skirt.

Complete the look with red lipstick and a hairband of the same colour. Don’t leave your home without a ripe apple.

Queen of Hearts

Remember this eccentric character from Alice In Wonderland? Why not channel your inner Queen of Hearts this season? All you need is a red gown and a tiara. You can go the extra mile by making a collar from a deck of cards.

Cut out a large piece of stiff paper to the desired size to place around the back of your neck. Then, you can either staple or stick the cards on this paper collar.

If the stores near you have run out of tiaras, you can use the deck of cards to make a small hat to complete the look.

Agent K and Agent J from ‘Men in Black’

If you are planning to pair-up your costume with a friend this Halloween, choose this simple yet dapper costume. All you need is a black suit, a black tie, a white shirt and black shades.

Make sure your hair is well-cut and styled before you step out of your home. The key to nailing this look is to suit up and look neat and confident. Be prepared to score high on the style-o-metre with this ensemble.

A Bat

One of the easiest Halloween costumes you can create at home is that of a bat.

All you need is a black hoodie and a pair of jeans or trousers of the same colour. You can enhance the look by using the canopy of an old umbrella to create bat wings.

Remove the canopy of your umbrella and fasten it to the arms of your hoodie using black electrical tape. To further resemble a bat, cut out pieces of black foam in the shape of a bat’s ears. Wear them either as ears or stick them to a headband and place it on your head.

A Ghost

Nothing gets simpler than donning this costume that you can create within minutes and it is as scary as it can be. Remember when Elliot dressed E.T. as a ghost to sneak him out of the house on Halloween in the movie E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982). All he did was throw a white sheet on the alien and viola!

For this Halloween look, drape a white cheesecloth over a black outfit and cover yourself with white gauze. Next, paint your face white and draw hollow eyes with your eyeshadow. In case you do not have an eyeshadow palette, use black paint safe for skin.

Alternatively, you can also use a white bed sheet and cut out the area for your eyes. And the easiest ghost costume is ready.

Jack-o’-lantern

Wear a bright orange dress with a green beret (to resemble the pumpkin stem). You can also use some fabric paint or a felt marker to draw the pumpkin’s face on your dress.

Wear your hair loose and a pair of silver hoops to accessorise the look. If you want to add more colour to the ensemble, team it up with a bright-coloured jacket, which will also keep you warm during the evening. Opt for the no-makeup look and you are all set to steal the show.

Lumberjack

This look will neither make a hole in your pocket nor will you have to spend hours shopping. Just pair your favourite overalls with a flannel shirt and you are good to go.

However, to look more authentic, you could add a hat and a tool belt. Adding a pair of sturdy boots will create a gender-fluid outfit without almost no effort.

Sabrina, the witch

You can choose from the many styles that Sabrina sports through the Netflix remake of the ’90s TV series Sabrina The Teenage Witch. While she dons turtlenecks and teams it up with leather skirts, a pair of boots and knee-length socks in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018–2020), the easiest look can be created with a simple collared red dress.

Opt for smoky eyes, dark tones for your lips and wear your hair in loose curls. If you have long hair, try a faux bob and use a solid-coloured headband to accessorise your hairdo.

The key to flaunt this look is replicating Sabrina’s bushy eyebrow style. Carefully shade your eyebrows with either a black or a brown eyebrow pencil. Even better if you can skip plucking or threading your eyebrows for a few days.

Bernie Sanders at 2021 US Presidential Inauguration ceremony

In all the inauguration fashion news, let us not overlook Senator Bernie Sanders’ mittens pic.twitter.com/BlZivZ8cMP — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) January 20, 2021

One look that caught everyone’s eye this year was Bernie Sanders dressed in a Burton jacket, knitted gloves and a blue surgical mask at Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ inauguration ceremony. He went viral for his not-so-glamorous outfit and was the focus of many memes.

A simple ensemble to replicate, all you need is a light brown jacket or a parka, hand-knitted mittens, black pants and a blue mask and you are sorted. If you want to go a step further and add more details, dye your hair grey.

Minnie Mouse

This look is easier to create than you think. You would mainly need a cute polka-dotted top and black full-sleeve shirt to wear underneath it, depending on how cool or warm the weather is.

Team it with a pair of jeans or a red/black tutu skirt, a pair of white gloves and mouse ears.

Don’t forget to wear a red bow on your head, and your Halloween costume is ready. This look will not only look good on adults but will also prove to be a favourite among kids.

Pantone colour

Feeling lazy but still want to look your best this Halloween? Fret not, here is something you can easily do. Dress up in the Pantone Colours of the Year 2021 — Ultimate Grey and Illuminating (a shade of yellow).

Add a cute Pantone label describing the colour. Bingo! You are all sorted for the Halloween party. If you have opted for a bright yellow dress, pair it up with either white sandals or white sneakers (comfort is key). In case you have chosen the more subdued colour of grey, then red footwear can add the needed pop of colour to your outfit.

Sandy and Danny from ‘Grease’

If you’re heading to a Halloween party as a couple, this is one of the best looks you and your partner can go for.

A leather jacket, an off-shoulder top, black spandex pants and a pair of heeled mules is all you need to dress like “Bad” Sandy from the 1978 film Grease. Enhance the look by curling your hair à la Sandy. Complete the look with smokey eyes and scarlet red lipstick.

For John Travolta’s character, Danny Zuko, all you need is a well-fitted black t-shirt with short sleeves, a black leather jacket and a pair of black cuffed-up jeans. To look more like Danny, wear your hair in a slicked-back style and you are good to go.

Vintage Clown

Another easy option would be the vintage clown look. Pair up a loose white t-shirt (preferably a plain one) with black skinny jeans or tights. Paint your face white and use a black liner to draw vertical lines on your face. Colour your nose red and draw a wicked smile with the same colour.

Complete your look with a white conical cap and black shoes. In case you don’t want to paint your face, you can also opt for a wicked clown mask.

The Devil

If you still don’t have your Halloween costume ready, go for this easy and quick one. Use that red/black dress this Halloween to become the devil and pair it with red pumps if you have them in your shoe collection. You can make the horns out of cardboard, colour them red and stick on a plain black headband. Easy peasy.

Men can create this look with a red shirt, sweater or t-shirt paired with black jeans. Follow the same steps for those devil horns.

Main and Featured image: Karolina Grabowska/Pexels