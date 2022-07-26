The Upcoming Heineken Hotel Takeover At KLoé Hotel Is Where The Fun’s At

The second session of Heineken’s Hotel Takeover at KLoé Hotel is happening this 30-31 July weekend — with experiences to exhilarate your senses.

Looking for something extraordinary and fun to do this weekend? Consider The Heineken Hotel Takeover at KLoé Hotel, which is returning for its second weekend on 30 and 31 July 2022. The first session, on 23 and 24 July, saw a weekend like no other with the entire KLoé Hotel given a Heineken makeover — from the social space and pool area to basement and the hotel’s restaurant Monroe.

Ready to rediscover fresh experiences? Heineken invites you to go on a journey towards the Heineken Green Door and take your first sip of beer. How, you asked? The experience includes a variety of musical performances in various spaces throughout the hotel (including a carpark that’s transformed into a party space), specially curated menu at Monroe such as Hot Chicken Poppers, as well as wellness classes like Zumba and yoga. There will also be secret rooms that you can visit on the seventh floor of KLoé Hotel. Remember to get your Secret Room Passport checked before heading to Star Quality Bar inside Monroe to pour a fresh glass of Heineken for yourself. For the upcoming weekend, look forward to performances from acts such as BATE, Lost Spaces, NYK, Saint Kylo, Bass Agents, and Jonnyvicious.

If you’re thinking of doing a staycation, you can also book the Heineken room that comes with unique Heineken-branded merchandise — including two bath towels, a lanyard with bottle opener, two Star Quality glasses, and two Glow-in-the-dark playing cards. In addition, you’ll be treated to complimentary Heineken beverages (located in the mini bar fridge) in the form of Heineken bottles and Heineken 0.0 cans. The staycation room is priced at RM400++.

The Heineken Hotel Takeover at KLoé Hotel takes place on 30 July from 2pm to 2am and on 31 Jul from 10am to 2pm. Here’s a gentle reminder to register for a free Heineken during the event.

Only for non-Muslims aged 21 and above. Don’t drink and drive.

