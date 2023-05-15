Tickets For Coldplay’s Malaysia Concert: Everything You Need To Know

Unless you’ve been abstaining from social media outright (which some of us may benefit from doing time to time), you would have already heard that British band Coldplay will be performing their debut show in Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur come the end of this year, as part of their Music of The Spheres World Tour.

Since news of their concert broke cover, Coldplay die-hards across the country have been waiting in eager anticipation for their chance to grab a seat at what looks to be shaping up as the most coveted live performance to round off 2023 with. And if you’re among those vying for a ticket, here’s everything you need to know about getting Coldplay Malaysia tickets.

Coldplay Malaysia ticket tiers and prices

To start off with, let’s talk ticket prices and tiers. The upcoming concert is expected to take place at National Stadium Bukit Jalil, which played host to South Korean mega sensation BLACKPINK’s Born Pink World Tour earlier this year in March.

Coldplayer! The wait is finally over! Here is the official seat map and ticket price for Coldplay: Music Of The Spheres World Tour – delivered by DHL 🪐 📆 Date: 22 November 2023

📍 Venue: National Stadium Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur pic.twitter.com/sLzXKR7Hry — Live Nation Malaysia (@livenationmy) May 11, 2023

Based upon the official seat map that was released by concert organiser Live Nation Malaysia, Coldplay Malaysia tickets are as follows, starting from MYR 228 at Category 7:

Category 7 – MYR 228 Category 6 – MYR 398 Category 5 – MYR 498 Category 4 – MYR 598 Category 3 (standing) – MYR 658 Category 2 – MYR 758 Category 1 – MYR 1,288 Higher Power – MYR 1,258 My Universe – MYR 2,108 Ultimate Experience – MYR 3,088

When to purchase your tickets

As for when the floodgates will open for ticket sales, CIMB debit and credit card holders will be privy to an exclusive pre-sale that will begin tomorrow (May 16, 2023) at 10:00am and end by 11:59pm on GoLive.

Based upon Live Nation’s FAQ on the pre-sale event, CIMB cardholders are first required to register for a GoLive account on their official website. Once successfully registered, they may purchase their Coldplay Malaysia tickets through the ‘Buy Now‘ button under the ‘CIMB Cardholders Presale’ banner. They will then be prompted to enter the first six digits of their CIMB debit or credit card, before being granted access.

However, bear in mind that the pre-queue button will only be available for access from 9:00am onwards. What’s more, customers can only purchase a maximum of four tickets per person, with one card restricted to one transaction.

As for the General Sale, customers may begin entering the digital queue at 9:00am on 17 May, 2023. The concert will be open to children over the age of 5 in seated sections, provided that they are accompanied by an adult guardian or parent. On the other hand, free standing passes are restricted to those over the age of 14.

Best seats in the house?

Being a popular concert venue by default, seasoned live entertainment fans will likely be able to offer a few pointers on which seats you should be keeping an eye out for ahead of Coldplay’s November concert in National Stadium Bukit Jalil.

This is especially the case for BLACKPINK fans who filled out the stadium in March for the group’s performance, with some raising caution against getting seats that may be obstructed by fences or other hindrances.

Yang nak beli tiket Coldplay, tengok seat jugak. Elakkan dari beli: 1. Cat 5 section 110

2. Section 207, row G no 37. Nanti dok kat tangga

3. Cat 4, 212, row W pun ada pagar.

4. Seat 213 Row Y Mana mana yang rasa pernah experience seat ada pemandangan bermasalah, boleh roger.… pic.twitter.com/WGX6UmxktI — brgsjks (@brgsjks) May 10, 2023

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur