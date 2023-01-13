The Hockey World Cup 2023 kicks off on January 13, with the final scheduled for January 29. This time, it is being hosted by India at two locations – Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. So, here is your lowdown on Malaysia’s match schedule, daily fixtures and players to watch out for.

Speedy Tigers eye a good runhttps://t.co/zpwv2PsiLv — MHC (@hockeymalaysia) January 11, 2023

What’s the Hockey World Cup 2023 schedule?

Like most world cups, the 2023 Hockey World Cup will also begin with the group stages. Malaysia is placed in Group C, along with the Netherlands, New Zealand and Chile. Here are the daily fixtures for the world cup:

Group Stages

January 13:

Match 1 – Argentina vs South Africa

Match 2- Australia vs France

Match 3 – England vs Wales

Match 4 – India vs Spain

January 14:

Match 5 – New Zealand vs Chile

Match 6 – Netherlands vs Malaysia

Match 7 – Belgium vs Korea

Match 8 – Germany vs Japan

January 15:

Match 9 – Spain vs Wales

Match 10 – England vs India

January 16:

Match 11 – Malaysia vs Chile

Match 12 – New Zealand vs Netherlands

Match 13 – France vs South Africa

Match 14 – Argentina vs Australia

January 17:

Match 15 – Korea vs Japan

Match 16 – Germany vs Belgium

January 19:

Match 17 – Malaysia vs New Zealand

Match 18 – Netherlands vs Chile

Match 19 – Spain vs England

Match 20 – India vs Wales

January 20:

Match 21 – Australia vs South Africa

Match 22 – France vs Argentina

Match 23 – Belgium vs Japan

Match 24 – Korea vs Germany

Crossovers

January 22:

Match 25 – 2nd Pool C vs 3rd Pool D

Match 26 – 2nd Pool D vs 3rd Pool C

January 23:

Match 27 – 2nd Pool A vs 3rd Pool B

Match 28 – 2nd Pool B vs 3rd Pool A

Quarter-finals

January 24:

Match 29 – 1st Pool A vs Winner 25

Match 30 – 1st Pool B vs Winner 26

January 25:

Match 31 – 1st Pool C vs Winner 27

Match 32 – 1st Pool D vs Winner 28

Semi-finals

January 27:

Match 37 – Winner 29 vs Winner 32

Match 38 – Winner 30 vs Winner 31

3rd Place Match

January 29: Match 43 – Loser 37 vs Loser 38

Final

January 29: Match 44 – Winner 37 vs Winner 38

Malaysian team at the Hockey World Cup 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MHC (@malaysianhockeyconfederation)

The 18-member Malaysian squad playing at the 2023 Hockey World Cup includes the following players: Adrian Albert, Hafizuddin Othman, Hassan Najib, Razie Rahim, Rosli Ramadan, Jalil Marhan, Hamsari Ashran, Sari Faizal, Muhamad Aminudin, Ashari Firan, Tengku, Shello Silverius, Faiz Jali, Hasan Azuan, Sumantri Norsyafiq, Najmi Jazlan, Shahril Saabah, Mizun Zul Pidaus, Azhar Aminul, and Shahmie Irfan Suhaimi.

Veteran defender Razie Rahim is the Malaysian player to watch out for during this tournament. Besides holding the unique distinction of being the most capped player in this squad, Rahim is also a penalty corner specialist who can be a game-changer on any given day.

Malaysia’s group stages games

Malaysia vs Netherlands – January 14

Malaysia vs Chile – January 16

Malaysia vs New Zealand – January 19

Where to watch Hockey World Cup 2023?

The Hockey World Cup 2023 will be broadcast live in Malaysia on the FanCode app.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Instagram/ MHC)