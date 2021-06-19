Father’s Day is a day to celebrate the man who we look up to and his special contribution to our lives. Though the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has made venturing out difficult, there are many ways to make this day special even if you have to stay indoors.

Here are some ideas to spend the day with your father and family to make this day memorable. Have a very happy Father’s Day at home.

Do yoga with your dad

The International Yoga Day falls on June 21, one day after Father’s Day. So why not merge the two and get some yoga in to start your dad’s special day. Bring out the finest of your yoga mats and perform the asanas with him. You can also set up a special online session just for him or introduce him to some amazing yoga Instagram accounts to follow.

Play croquet on the lawn

Your lawn could be turned into space for some outdoor activity without leaving home. One of them is playing croquet. It’s a simple game, rather a leisurely one involving hitting a ball with a mallet through hoops. You and your father can not only engage in healthy competition but also catch up you play the game.

Sing and dance through the night

Singing and dancing are two of the most joyous activities. How about you sing a Father’s Day number or play one if you aren’t a good singer? Choose a song that you know dad will like and shake a leg or two. We recommend “My Father’s Eyes” by Eric Clapton, “Song for Dad” by Keith Urban or “Daddy” by Beyonce.

Binge-watch his favourite show or movies

Plan a marathon of his favourite movies or TV show along with some coffee, popcorn and all the snacks he likes. Get others to join in as well and make it a family moment. If you get to choose, we suggest: Lupin season one, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (2018), Triple Frontier (2019), Goodfellas (1990), Coach Carter (2005), The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015), Coming to America (1998), Stranger Things, Kobra Kai and Peaky Blinders.

Book an online cooking class for him…

He may or may not love cooking, but one online class where he gets to try making a new dish can be fun. You can take the class with him or he can join other people virtually, either way, he gets to do something different.

…or order his Favourite food

Order a spread of your father’s favourite cuisine from the restaurant he likes. Make it a meal to remember with all courses, from starters to dessert, and pair it with the drink he prefers.

Play video games or bond over a board game

Anyone can play video games at any age. In case you don’t know, there is a 93-year-old Japanese grandpa who has become an internet sensation as a video game player. So, get in a friendly game with your father and see who wins. Best out of three, let’s say.

Board games, on the other hand, have their own sweet charm. Many of them have been around since your dad’s childhood. So it could be fun for him to go down the memory lane with a game of Monopoly Life or Scotland Yard. You can also challenge him to a game of chess.

Surprise him with a gift he loves

Dads mostly like giving gifts. So, take this chance to surprise him with something you know he’ll like. A luxury shaving kit, classic wristwatch or a bespoke designer suit are some options. And if you want to go big, gift him his dream car or the house.

Join him on a virtual tour of the world

With the pandemic forcing us to stay indoors as much as possible, virtual tours have become an important part of entertainment and a window to places we can’t visit right now.

You can go on a virtual tour of many famous places in the world — from the Louvre in Paris and San Diego Zoo to the ruins of Pompeii and even planet Mars . There are virtual hikes, too, for those who have been missing adventure in life. Take your father to a destination of his choice and bond over this virtual experience.

Camp in the backyard or the lawn

Set up a tent on the lawn and build a campfire. Roast marshmallows, make s’mores or set up a barbecue. Eat as you revisit the fond memories you share with your father. Gather the family around and hold a storytelling session. You can even dance around the campfire.

Look through old photo albums

The internet has certainly its unparalleled benefits but there are certain things that technology cannot replace. Flipping through an old photo album is one such experience. Sit down with your father and revisit your family’s history through the photos. Your father might tell you untold stories from his life and your childhood.

Call him on video

Work commitments and the pandemic among other things has forced many to live away from their families. If you cannot meet your father, make sure he gets to see you on a video call. Make this call more special by inviting other members of the family to join in.

Many of the ideas shared above can also be done even if you are not in the place as your dad. Technology cannot replace your presence but it can certainly get a lot of things done for you.

Main and featured images: Tim Mossholder/@timmossholder/Pexels