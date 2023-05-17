This year has seen an influx of live concerts and shows return to Malaysian shores, and now, we’re excited about what 2023 might have in store for us. Read on to discover about all the must-see concerts set to show in Malaysia in 2023.

As we bid a (hopefully) permanent farewell to virtual events, more and more concerts, comedy shows and other events find their way back to our shores.

This includes K-pop girl band Blackpink. The announcement made back in August 2022 by the ultra-famous group marked the return of live events and concerts in KL, as other huge acts were announced for 2023 shortly after. However, they are not the only ones set to rock the stages in Malaysia, as plenty more will be flocking to KL to entertain Malaysians.

Here’s a guide to all the concerts and other events in Malaysia confirmed for 2023:

Coldplay: Music of the Spheres – 22 November

For the first time ever, Coldplay, the iconic British rock band, will be bringing their world tour called Music of the Spheres to Malaysia. This is an exciting opportunity for fans of the band in Malaysia to see them perform live. The concert is set to take place on 22 November 2023, at Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur. With the band’s reputation for putting on a spectacular show, fans can expect nothing less than an unforgettable experience.

Concert-goers can look forward to hearing some of Coldplay’s biggest hits, such as Yellow, A Sky Full of Stars, and Viva La Vida, among others. The concert is expected to be a massive event, with tickets anticipated to sell out fast. Therefore, those interested in attending the concert should keep an eye out for when ticket sales go live on 17 May 2023.

Ticket prices range from RM228 to RM3088. Get yours here today.

A Night with Aina Abdul 3.0 – 18 November 2023

Aina Abdul has recently announced the comeback for its A Night with Aina Abdul 3.0 concert which is happening on 18 November 2023. The Malaysian singer and songwriter is known for her soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics, and has gained a large following in the local music scene. The concert is expected to be a mix of old favorites and new material, and will be held at a Axiata Arena Kuala Lumpur.

Stay tuned for more updates on the concert details.

Kodaline: Asia Tour – 7 & 8 September

Kodaline, the beloved Irish rock band known for their heartfelt and soulful music, will be making their way to Kuala Lumpur as part of their Asia Tour on 7 and 8 September 2023. Fans of the band can expect an unforgettable experience as they take the stage at Zepp KL, where they will be performing some of their greatest hits such as High Hopes, All I Want, The One, and Brother. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just discovering their music, this is a concert that you won’t want to miss.

At the moment, tickets are sold out.

Lauv: the between albums Asia tour – 7 September

The highly anticipated ‘the between albums Asia tour’ by the American singer-songwriter, Lauv, is finally making its way to Kuala Lumpur on 7 September 2023. The Plenary Hall in the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre will be hosting this exciting event, where Lauv will be performing live. He will also be joined by Alexander 23, another talented American singer-songwriter, as a special guest performer. Fans can expect to hear some of Lauv’s biggest hits, such as I Like Me Better and Paris in the Rain, as well as his newer tunes, including All 4 Nothing (I’m So in Love). This concert promises to be a night of pure musical bliss that you wouldn’t want to miss.

At the moment, tickets are sold out.

Bruno Major: Tour of Planet Earth – 20 August

Bruno Major, the English singer-songwriter, has announced his upcoming Tour of Planet Earth, and Kuala Lumpur is one of the stops on his Asia leg of the tour. The highly anticipated concert will take place on 20 August 2023, at the renowned Zepp KL. Fans of the sentimental Nothing hitmaker can look forward to a soulful evening, singing along to his heart-wrenching ballads, such as Easily, Places We Won’t Walk, and The Most Beautiful Thing.

The Tour of Planet Earth is a worldwide tour where Bruno Major will be performing in various cities around the globe. The Kuala Lumpur show is a chance for Malaysian fans to experience the magic of the tour and enjoy a night of pure musical bliss. With his soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics, Bruno Major always manages to captivate his audience, leaving them wanting more.

Ticket prices range from RM258 to RM298. Get yours here today.

MUSE Will of the People Tour in KL – 29 July 2023

British rock band and two-time Grammy winner, MUSE has announced the dates for its ‘The Will of The People’ world tour. Local fans can rejoice and rock on as the the band has chosen Malaysia as the only stop in Asia. The veteran rock band’s last show in Kuala Lumpur took place 16 years ago in 2007, the upcoming show on 29 July 2023 will mark its return. Set to take the stage at the Bukit Kiara Equestrian Resort, concert-goers will get to sing along to hits like “Uprising”, “Starlight”, “Supermassive Black Hole”, and more.

Ticket prices range from RM350 to RM950. Get yours here today.

Cigarettes After Sex Asia Tour 2023 – 15 July 2023

Cigarettes After Sex, the ambient pop band from El Paso, Texas, will be performing in Kuala Lumpur on July 15, 2023 as part of their Asia 2023 Tour. The concert will take place at Zepp Kuala Lumpur, and is expected to attract a large crowd of fans from all over the region. Known for their dreamy, atmospheric sound and hauntingly beautiful lyrics, their live performances are not to be missed.

At the moment, tickets are sold out.

Fujii Kaze: Fujii Kaze and the piano Asia Tour 2023 – 9 July

Fujii Kaze, a young and talented Japanese musician who has made a name for himself as a music prodigy and pianist, will be bringing his musical skills to Malaysian audiences for the first time ever. As part of his Fujii Kaze and the piano Asia Tour 2023, this highly anticipated concert will take place on 9 July 2023, at the renowned Zepp KL, which is renowned for its great acoustics and stunning ambiance.

Fujii Kaze’s talents have gained him a huge following, and this tour marks his very first overseas appearance. Fans can expect an intimate and unforgettable experience as he takes the stage solo, accompanied only by his piano. Audiences can look forward to hearing some of his viral hits such as I’d Rather Die (Shinunoga E-Wa), Kirari, and Matsuri.

At the moment, tickets are sold out.

Woodz: ‘OO-LI’ World Tour – 11 June

Woodz, the South Korean musician also known as Cho Seung-youn, has announced a solo concert in Kuala Lumpur as part of his 2023 world tour promoting his fifth mini album, OO-LI. Fans can look forward to an exciting evening of music as the concert, titled OO-LI, will be held at Zepp KL on 11 June 2023. The musician is known for his dreamy vocals and songwriting skills, and attendees can expect to hear him perform popular hits such as Love Me Harder, Different, Abyss, and Waiting. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable experience and see Woodz perform live in Kuala Lumpur.

Ticket prices range from RM398 to RM802. Get yours here today.

Babymetal World Tour 2023 – 4 June 2023

Babymetal, the Japanese heavy metal band, will be performing in Kuala Lumpur on 4 June 2023 at Zepp Kuala Lumpur. Babymetal is known for its unique fusion of heavy metal music and J-pop, and has gained a worldwide following since its formation in 2010. Fans can expect a high-energy performance from the trio, who are known for their elaborate choreography and theatrical stage presence. The ticket prices have yet to be announced.

Stay tuned for more updates on the concert details!

Eric Chou: The Odyssey-Journey World Tour – 3 June

Eric Chou, the renowned Taiwanese singer-songwriter, is all set to enthral the audiences of Kuala Lumpur on 3 June 2023 with his much-awaited The Odyssey-Journey World Tour. This concert is expected to be an emotional and unforgettable experience for his fans, as he will be performing some of his most popular and heart-touching songs such as Unbreakable Love, How Have You Been, and The Distance of Love.

The Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil has been chosen as the venue for this concert, which is expected to attract a large crowd of music lovers. If you’re a fan of Eric Chou’s lovelorn ballads, then this is an event that you wouldn’t want to miss. So, grab your tickets today and get ready to be swept off your feet by Eric Chou’s soulful music and mesmerising performance in Kuala Lumpur.

At the moment, tickets are sold out.

Honne May 2023 Asia Tour – 21 May 2023

This May, alt pop duo Honne will be making their way to Asia, with six stops including Taiwan, the Philippines, Singapore, and in a final flourish, Malaysia. Where are they going to perform? None other than the newly-unveiled ZEPP KL. After four long years, we bet local fans are more than excited to see members Andy Clutterbuck and James Hatcher in person again.

Ticket prices range from RM208 to RM1,008. Tickets are available for purchase right now.

NCT Dream The Dream Show 2 – 20 May 2023

NCTzens can look forward to the month of May, for NCT Dream is coming down to the country. The seven-membered group has added new dates and cities to their ‘The Dream Show 2’ World Tour lineup, and Malaysia has officially made the list. The concert is set to take place in Kuala Lumpur on 20 May 2023.

NCT Dream is a sub-unit of the mega-boy group, NCT from one of the big three entertainment companies in South Korea, SM Entertainment. They made history in becoming the youngest K-pop group to receive the million-seller status with their first full-length album, Hot Sauce.

More details about the concert is yet to be announced. Stay tuned.

EXO-SC Back to Back Fancon Tour – 14 May 2023

EXO-SC, the sub-unit of the popular South Korean-Chinese boy band EXO, is set to perform in Kuala Lumpur on 14 May 2023 as part of their Back to Back Fancon Tour. The duo, consisting of Sehun and Chanyeol, made their debut in 2019 and has since released hits such as What a Life and 1 Billion Views.

Fans can expect an exciting and interactive show, as the duo has promised to showcase their individual talents and chemistry on stage. More details about the concert, including the venue and ticket prices, will be announced at a later date.

Louis Tomlinson Faith in the Future World Tour – 26 April 2023

If you’re a former One Direction fan, then this is an unmissable experience. For the first time ever, Louis Tomlinson will be making his way to Malaysia to croon at fans. For this maiden concert in Malaysia, he’s going to be rocking on the stage at the Plenary Hall, Kuala Lumpur. The tour will see this 31-year-old belting out his second studio album, Faith in the Future, an album which has been his all-time best so far, debuting at No. 1 in the UK.

Ticket prices range from RM298 to RM598. Tickets are available for purchase right now.

Kenny G Live in Malaysia – 2 April 2023

Legendary saxophonist, composer, and producer, Kenny G is set to perform in Genting Highlands on 2 April 2023. The Grammy-winning artist is known for his smooth jazz sound and has sold over 75 million records worldwide. Fans of the superstar can expect to hear some of his biggest hits, including “Songbird” and “Going Home”.

The concert will take place at the Arena of Stars, and tickets can be purchased through this website .

Sting ‘My Songs’ tour with special guest Joe Sumner – 20 March 2023

The former frontman, songwriter, and bassist for acclaimed new wave rock band The Police, Sting and son Joe Sumner will be heading towards Malaysia to bring his 14th studio album come to life at the Plenary Hall, KLCC. Peppered with fifteen reworked versions of his most recognised songs from across his career, you will get to sing along to tracks like “Desert Rose”, “Brand New Day”, “Every Breath You Take”, and more. Ticket prices range from RM398 to RM1,288.

Buy tickets here now.

Simple Plan The Harder Than It Looks Tour – 8 March 2023

Simple Plan is heading to Kuala Lumpur! Yes, you read that right. Since their visit to KL Live in 2016, the band – Pierre Bouvier, Chuck Comeau, Jeff Stinco and Sebastien Lefebvre – is scheduled to perform at Zepp Kuala Lumpur after Singapore in their Southeast Asia tour. Famed for their tracks “I’m Just a Kid”, “Perfect”, and “Welcome to My Life”, the Canadian band will perform nostalgic throwbacks along with their latest 2022 album release titled “Harder Than It Looks”.

Priced from RM258 to RM700 (excluding fees), tickets are available now on www.myticket.asia | The concert is only available for ages 18 and up.

Blackpink ‘Born Pink’ concert in Malaysia for 2023 – 4 March 2023

Fans of the global sensation K-pop group are in for a treat: Blackpink is set to hold a concert in Malaysia on March 4 2023. This gig is part of Blackpink‘s “largest world tour in the history of K-pop girl groups,” and fans in Malaysia are getting a taste of what the show is going to offer. Set to take the stage at the National Stadium Bukit Jalil, concert-goers will be experiencing this show in a newly-refurbished stadium, as the site is scheduled to undergo repair and refurbishment work before the concert.

At the moment, tickets are sold out.

OneRepublic to croon hits on 1 March 2023

It’s official: Grammy-nominated American pop-rock band OneRepublic is coming to Malaysia in 2023 as part of the Asian leg of the ‘OneRepublic: Live in Concert’ tour. For one night only, the band will be rocking the stage at KL Convention Centre on March 1 2023. The concert will not be focusing on any particular album, but instead will feature many of their single hits from recent drops such as “West Coast” and “I Ain’t Worried”, a song that played in the hit film, Top Gun: Maverick. Alongside those songs, sing along to familiar tunes like “All The Right Moves”, “Secrets”, “Apologize”, and more.

Tickets are available for purchase right now.

Westlife the ‘Wild Dreams’ Tour – 23 and 24 February 2023

Similar to OneRepublic’s show, Westlife will put on a show comprising of their best all-time hits. The boy band is famed for tunes like “My Love” and Swear It Again” and is set to take the stage of Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur.

Ticket prices range from RM294 to RM884 and can be purchased here now.

Russell Peters: Act Your Age World Tour – 20 February 2023

Make your Monday and book an appointment with the Canadian comedic master Russell Peters. Having voiced multiple characters in iconic animated shows like Bob’s Burgers, BoJack Horseman, and Family Guy, you can count on his humour to have you laughing all night long. He is set to play at KLCC’s Plenary Hall at 8.30 pm.

Ticket prices range from RM258 to RM888. Tickets are available for purchase right now.

Mamamoo My Con World Tour – 11 February 2023

With stops in Hong Kong, Manila, and Singapore, the South Korean girl group Mamamoo is making a stop in Kuala Lumpur. Fans of Moonbyul, Solar, Wheein, and Hwasa can make plans to snatch these hot tickets. The girl group will be taking over Stadium Malawati, Shah Alam at 6 pm.

Information about ticket purchases is not available yet.

Ada Apa Dengan Melly? Melly Goeslaw Live in Malaysia – 3 February 2023

Legendary Indonesian songstress Melly Goeslaw is coming to Malaysia, and this will mark her first-ever live showcase on our shores. Fans of the powerhouse can look forward to her hits from renowned films such as Ada Apa Dengan Cinta, Eiffel I’m in Love, Apa Artinya Cinta, and many more. Slated to take over the stage at Plenary Hall KLCC, this specially-curated concert is also to celebrate her 30 years in the music industry. Be sure to dress the part as well, as she is known for putting together flamboyant outfits for her shows!

Ticket prices range from RM288 to RM1,592. Tickets are available for purchase right now.

Bunga Cinta Lestari ‘Blossom’ Intimate Concert – 27 January 2023

Indonesian beauty and singer Bunga Cinta Lestari (more commonly known as BCL) will be singing her heart out to local fans at Plenary Hall KLCC. Acknowledging Malaysia as her second home, the star looks forward to be greeting Malaysian fans in person. In an article, BCL said that this concert will be her appreciation for her fans in Malaysia who have been supportive of her career and her relationship with her late husband, Ashraf Sinclair.

Ticket prices range from RM222 to RM1,242. Tickets are available for purchase right now.

Jay Chou’s ‘Carnival’ World Tour arrives in Malaysia – 15 January 2023

Mandopop star Jay Chou is coming to Malaysia as part of his ‘Carnival’ World Tour. If you’ve heard of the show’s postponement, fret not, as it’s only pushed a week later, and if you’ve purchased tickets, it should be good for the 15th. The sold-out show will be held at Bukit Jalil National Stadium and tickets are priced between RM288 to RM938. This show marks Chou’s eighth concert tour and is to celebrate the multi-award-winning singer’s two decades in the music industry.

At the moment, tickets are sold out.

Ne-Yo Live in Malaysia – 21 January 2023

Award-winning R&B singer Ne-Yo is coming over to Malaysia as part of his Asia tour. Showcasing his vocal prowess at Plenary Hall KLCC, the One in a Million singer promises a walk down memory lane, so we’re anticipating other classics such as Miss Independent, So Sick, Closer, and more to be a part of this set list. But there will also be some musical newness here as well, as he also intends on promoting his ninth studio album “Self Explanatory”, which was released back in July 2022.

Ticket prices range from RM288 to RM988. Tickets are sold out right now.

Tulus in action – 6 January 2023

Famed Indonesian singer-songwriter Tulus is making his way to Malaysia to entertain local fans at the beginning of the year. What can you expect? This award-winning crooner will be serenading the crowd with hits from his latest album, ‘Manusia’. The concert is set to take place at the Plenary Hall in KLCC at 8.30 pm.

Ticket prices range from RM250 to RM950. At the moment, tickets are sold out.

(Main image: Blackpink/ Facebook; Featured image: Westlife/ Facebook)

This story first appeared on PrestigeOnline Malaysia