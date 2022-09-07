Will you still be wearing your masks indoors? Here’s what you need to know about Malaysia dropping its indoor mask mandate, effective immediately.

As of today, September 7 2022, Malaysia has now scrapped its rule of wearing masks indoors. Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has announced that effective immediately, the use of face masks would only be compulsory in hospitals, medical institutions and public transportation such as buses, trains, planes, taxis and e-hailing vehicles.

Malaysia scraps indoor mask mandate

However, masks are mandatory for people who are symptomatic and test positive for Covid-19. It is also recommended that those with symptoms such as fever, cough, flu, or high-risk individuals should still keep their masks on in public.

According to Bloomberg, “Premise owners, such as shopping malls, shops, or restaurants, may still enforce rules requiring visitors to mask up,” Khairy added.

“If they make the decision to impose it, then people must abide (by it), and they can bar those who refuse from entering,” he said.

While mask-wearing is now optional, Khairy has also stated that it is highly encouraged to practice wearing masks indoors in crowded places such as night markets, shopping malls, stadiums and places of worship.

Quoted from The Star, “High-risk individuals such as the elderly, pregnant women, as well as those with chronic diseases or with low immunity, are also highly encouraged to wear face masks.

“Individuals doing activities with high-risk groups like the elderly and children are also advised to put on face masks,” said Khairy.

In May, the country lifted the mask mandate for outdoor spaces, including entering public premises regardless of vaccination status. Today, wearing face masks will be entirely optional for the public indoors and outdoors.

