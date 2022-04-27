Homepage > Culture > Events > Malaysia Is Easing Its Covid-19 Restrictions Including Outdoor Mask-Wearing From May 1
Malaysia Is Easing Its Covid-19 Restrictions Including Outdoor Mask-Wearing From May 1
Culture

Malaysia Is Easing Its Covid-19 Restrictions Including Outdoor Mask-Wearing From May 1

By Sharuna Segaren, Apr 27 2022 5:14 pm

Minister of Health Khairy Jamaluddin has announced the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in Malaysia starting May 1 2022.

He also declared that everyone will now be allowed to dine in, enter buildings and travel regardless of vaccination status. Read on for the latest updates on COVID-19 rules and requirements in Malaysia.

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Malaysia:

Reduced quarantine period for positive cases

The easing of COVID-19 restrictions in Malaysia includes reducing the length of quarantine for positive cases to 4 days if they test negative. If they still test positive, they’ll be required to undergo quarantine for 7 days. According to Khairy Jamaluddin, they should take the RTK-antigen test supervised by a medical practitioner.

Wearing of face masks in public

Additionally, wearing masks in outdoor public places will be optional (although encouraged). Mask-wearing is still required at certain indoor venues.

Scanning of MySejahtera no longer required

The scanning of MySejahtera in public and private areas for check-in is no longer mandatory, except for those who are positive and have ‘High Risk’ status.

Testing no longer required for vaccinated travellers

Testing upon entry and pre-departure into Malaysia will not be required from May 1 onwards, as long as travellers are fully vaccinated.

Stay tuned for more updates. 

(Hero and featured image credit: Pixabay/Pexels)

This story first appeared on Prestige Malaysia

Covid Covid-19 events Malaysia News
written by.
Sharuna Segaren
Travel

Subscribe to the magazine

Subscribe Now
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.