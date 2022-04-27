Malaysia Is Easing Its Covid-19 Restrictions Including Outdoor Mask-Wearing From May 1

Minister of Health Khairy Jamaluddin has announced the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in Malaysia starting May 1 2022.

He also declared that everyone will now be allowed to dine in, enter buildings and travel regardless of vaccination status. Read on for the latest updates on COVID-19 rules and requirements in Malaysia.

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Malaysia:

Reduced quarantine period for positive cases

The easing of COVID-19 restrictions in Malaysia includes reducing the length of quarantine for positive cases to 4 days if they test negative. If they still test positive, they’ll be required to undergo quarantine for 7 days. According to Khairy Jamaluddin, they should take the RTK-antigen test supervised by a medical practitioner.

From 1 May 2022, COVID-19 positive cases may be released from quarantine earlier if they tested negative on Day-4. pic.twitter.com/UT1COKwEME — KKMalaysia🇲🇾😷 (@KKMPutrajaya) April 27, 2022

Wearing of face masks in public

Additionally, wearing masks in outdoor public places will be optional (although encouraged). Mask-wearing is still required at certain indoor venues.

Mask-wearing is still mandatory indoors from 1 May 2022. However, it is optional outdoors. It is still encouraged when in crowded places and for high-risk individuals. 😷 pic.twitter.com/5QaO18Vsn3 — KKMalaysia🇲🇾😷 (@KKMPutrajaya) April 27, 2022

Scanning of MySejahtera no longer required

The scanning of MySejahtera in public and private areas for check-in is no longer mandatory, except for those who are positive and have ‘High Risk’ status.

MySejahtera check-in is no longer required to enter premises from 1 May 2022. Entry to premises are permitted regardless of vaccination status. However, COVID-19 positive cases and those under HSO are still not allowed to enter premises. pic.twitter.com/motjttPkIc — KKMalaysia🇲🇾😷 (@KKMPutrajaya) April 27, 2022

Testing no longer required for vaccinated travellers

Testing upon entry and pre-departure into Malaysia will not be required from May 1 onwards, as long as travellers are fully vaccinated.

Pre-departure and on-arrival tests are no longer required for fully vaccinated travellers entering Malaysia from 1 May 2022. pic.twitter.com/3jAvkzYNY1 — KKMalaysia🇲🇾😷 (@KKMPutrajaya) April 27, 2022

