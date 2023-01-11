The Malaysia Open 2023 is being held at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from January 10 to January 15. This badminton tournament features some of the best players in the world competing against each other and was upgraded from a BWF Super 750 to a BWF Super 1000 tournament. The Malaysia Open 2023 also kickstarts the BWF World Tour, which will culminate with the World Tour Finals in December.

#ThrowbackThursday @LeeChongWei 🇲🇾 celebrating winning his final the last time Malaysia Open started a season in 2⃣0⃣0⃣9⃣. Will we see a home winner again this year? 📸 @badmintonphoto pic.twitter.com/0Hf6QlwIBX — BWF (@bwfmedia) January 5, 2023

The first two days of the Malaysia Open 2023 are reserved for the round of 32 matches of all five categories – men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

On January 12, 16 matches will be played in the tournament while the quarter-finals and semi-finals will be played on January 13 and 14, respectively. The finals will be played on January 15.

How many players will participate in Malaysia Open 2023?

In the 66th edition of the Malaysia Open, a total of 64 players will be participating in the singles matches, while 86 pairs will be participating in the doubles matches. Some of the top-seeded players competing this year include Viktor Axelsen, Carolina Marin, PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy and Tai Tzu Ying.

Malaysia Open 2023: Asian players to watch out for

While expectations were high from hometown hero Lee Zii Ji, the second seed in the men’s singles tournament, he has unfortunately gone down in defeat to Japan’s Naraoka Kodai. This season marks Lee’s first World Tour competition since parting ways with coach Indra Wijaya in November 2022. Also to watch out? Goh Jin Wei, who advanced to the second round after defeating Germany’s Yvonne Li in straight sets.

Chan Peng Soon & Goh Liu Ying Malaysia Open:

2008 👉🏻 First tournament together

2023 👉🏻 Last tournament together 🥹 Happy retirement, GLY ✨#PMO2023 pic.twitter.com/tkDfuSZDuP — Z 💎🇲🇾 (@theone_xyz) January 11, 2023

Take a look at the prominent Asian players participating in the tournament.

Malaysia

Men’s singles: Lee Zii Jia, Liew Darren, Ng Tze Yong

Women’s singles: Goh Jin Wei

Men’s doubles: Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik and Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi

Women’s doubles: Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan, Go Pei Kee/Teoh Mei Xing

Mixed doubles: Goh Soon Huat/Shevon Jemie Lai, Hoo Pang Ron/Teoh Mei Xing, and Chen Tang Jie/Toh Ee Wei

Thailand.

Men’s singles: Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Kantaphon Wangcharoen

Women’s singles: Busanan Ongbamrungphan, Pornpawee Chochuwong

Women’s doubles: Jongkolphan Kititharakul/Rawinda Prajongjai, Benyapa Aimsaard/Nuntakarn Aimsaard, and Puttita Supajirakul/Supissara Paewsampran

Mixed doubles: Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Sapsiree Taerattanachai

Hong Kong

Men’s singles: Lee Cheuk Yiu, Ng Ka Long

Mixed doubles: Tang Chun Man/Tse Ying Suet

Singapore

Men’s singles: Loh Kean Yew

Women’s doubles: Jin Yujia/Crystal Wong

Mixed doubles: Terry Hee/Jessica Tan

2023 Malaysia Open Highlights (As of January 11)

This season isn’t starting on the best note for Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia, who unfortunately lost to his difficult Japanese opponent Naraoka Kodai 21-13, 17-21, 19-21. The Japanese athlete will now face another Malaysian player, Ng Tze Yong, in round two.

In women’s doubles, Thailand’s Supissara Paewsampran and Puttita Supajirakul beat India’s Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam 10-21, 12-21 to advance to the next round.

Hong Kong’s mixed doubles pair Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet failed to qualify in the first round. Alternatively. Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew advanced to the second round and will now play against China’s Zhao Junpeng.

Where to watch Malaysia Open 2023?

In Malaysia, you can watch the matches in person at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur. If you wish to watch them online, BWF’s official YouTube channel will also be live-streaming the matches. You can also live-stream them on the Olympic Channel via Olympics.com in certain territories.

