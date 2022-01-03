Mercedes-Benz FWKL Drives Fashion Forward With Latest Instalment

Held at the Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre (KLPAC) from 1 to 3 December 2021, the much-anticipated fashion event returned with a number of well-known designers displaying their latest contemporary designs while serving as a platform for upcoming and seasoned designers in the local fashion industry to showcase their collections and brand-characterising inspirations.



“At Mercedes-Benz, the company expresses modern luxury in the 21st Century with an acute focus on creating ‘sensual purity’ designs through traditional craftsmanship and innovative technology to create authentic and emotional experiences. Similarly, we aim to push boundaries in other areas befitting to provide a holistic lifestyle experience to our customers who understand and appreciate luxury in all forms, fashion included.” – Sagree Sardien, President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Malaysia.

The three-day fashion event was attended by over 1,000 guests ranging from local designers, celebrities and socialites, fashion muses, key opinion leaders, alongside fashion-forward customers and fans of Mercedes-Benz. The event affirmed how trendsetting design, pioneering innovations and modern luxury are all core principles of the company—reflecting their global commitment to fashion which spans over 20 years and has grown to reach over 60 platforms in over 45 countries.

The company also presented its third MBFWKL Fashion Futures Design Competition on the final night – an independent competition held annually as a key component of the event, targeting promising Malaysian designers with six months to four years of work experience in the fashion industry. Each of the five finalists presented four sets of original ready-to-wear looks based on the theme of the evening.

“As an automotive pioneer brand, we create innovative and desirable cars. For that, design plays a central role in the process of evolution and is deeply rooted in our core. It is the perfect combination of modern luxury and driving exhilaration.” – Michael Jopp, VP of Sales & Marketing, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia.



Augustman Malaysia had the privilege of inviting our A-Listers and covering the opening night of MBFWKL 2021 live, headlining Brian Khoo and Vestio Bespoke by our Men of the Year Vincent Siow. For her expert opinion as well as a different perspective on men’s fashion, our editor KC Yap reached out to noted fashion stylist Andrea Wong and invited her to be his co-presenter for the livestream on Facebook. A former fashion editor of Harper’s Bazaar Malaysia and later the editor-in-chief of Elle Malaysia, Andrea came with over 16 years of experience in editorial, commercial, personal and celebrity styling, and is most noted for being the fashion stylist/consultant for the Warner Bros’ film Crazy Rich Asians.

Watch the full recording of Augustman Malaysia’s livestream from the opening night of MBFWKL 2021 below:

MBFWKL 2021 HIGHLIGHT:

VESTIO BESPOKE

Vestio Bespoke presented a whole new perspective on bespoke tailoring. Founder and designer Vincent Siow spoke to Andrea Wong about his innovative approach:

MBFWKL 2021 HIGHLIGHT:

BRIAN KHOO

Brian Khoo set the runway ablaze with a fluorescent collection of men’s and women’s wear. Andrea Wong checked in with the founder and creative director on the red carpet:

MBFWKL 2021 HIGHLIGHT:

ANDREA WONG & DR. RENARD SIEW on FASHION & SUSTAINABILITY

Andrea Wong set an example of sustainability by giving a hand-me-down suit from her father a new lease of life. The fashion stylist elaborated on her outfit of the evening and shared her expert thought on modern men’s style and sustainable fashion. She drove home her point with an interview with our A-Lister and environmentalist Dr. Renard Siew: