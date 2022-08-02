Iconic Music Festival Lollapalooza To Launch In India Next Year
Iconic Music Festival Lollapalooza To Launch In India Next Year
By Sreetama Basu, Aug 2 2022 5:00 pm

Here’s a reason to visit India next year: Famed global music festival Lollapalooza is headed there, and is set to take place in January 2023.

Lollapalooza is going to be a two-day musical festival and will be held in Mumbai on January 28 and 29, as reported by the entertainment and ticketing platform giant BookMyShow.

BookMyShow will team up along with global producers, Perry Farrell, WME and C3 Presents to spearhead the music festival as the promoter and co-producer for its Indian edition. The music festival was launched in 1991 and is globally famous and associated with alternative lifestyle, music and culture.

Having been around for 31 years, Lollapalooza has been all around the world, in seven locations across three continents. These countries host the music festival every year. At the heart of it, this is a festival of music, inclusivity and unique experiences.

A touring festival, the home of Lollapalooza is in Chicago, USA. Its annual editions are held across various culturally-rich countries including Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France and Sweden with more than 66 editions of the festival so far. Now Lollapalooza will make its debut in India in 2023.

Registrations for the India edition of Lollapalooza are now open.

Sreetama Basu
