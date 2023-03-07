Calling all die-hard One Piece fans, get ready for an epic adventure as the One Piece ‘The Great Era of Piracy’ Exhibition Asia Tour will make a stop in Malaysia.

This is the perfect opportunity for fans of the popular manga and anime series to immerse themselves in the world of One Piece and experience the excitement and danger of life on the high seas. With incredible exhibits, interactive displays, and exclusive merchandise, this is an event that no fan will want to miss.

The One Piece is REAL 🔥 Congrats to @OnePieceAnime, grand winner of BEST CONTINUING SERIES in the 2023 #AnimeAwards!! pic.twitter.com/ACPsOtl1Ny — The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) March 4, 2023

Recently, bagging the Best Continuing Series award at the 2023 Anime Awards, One Piece fans are in for another treat – the Japanese animation’s ‘The Great Era of Piracy’ Exhibition Asia Tour is set to be the largest experiential exhibition in Southeast Asia this March 2023.

Now, onto their second stop after Hong Kong, this exhibition will be docking in the Skytropolis Indoor Theme Park at Resorts World Genting for 47 days – from 23 March to 8 May 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by One Piece Asia Tour (@onepieceasiatour)

Local One Piece devotees will get to experience the epic journey of their favourite straw hat pirates in a 25,000 sq. feet exhibition area with 21 thematic, iconic zones and life-size FRP sculptures, offering fans of all ages an opportunity to be part of an immersive adventure in an exciting 45-minute tour.

Fans will also be able to play interactive AR games in enhanced zone features, whereby collecting points till the end of the game will give you the chance to walk away with exciting prizes!

Not only that, you can take a walk at the Land of Wano at the end of the exhibition area and experience a carnival setting where you will get the chance to play mini-games and win exclusive rewards.

This exhibition will also feature a range of limited edition One Piece merchandise that is only available for purchase at the venue for a limited time only, a perfect memento to remember by.

Catch a glimpse of Hong Kong’s One Piece ‘The Great Era of Piracy’ Exhibition here:

Early bird tickets are now available for sale until March 16, grab yours here.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur