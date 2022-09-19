Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral In Numbers

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II takes place today, September 19, at 11am GMT (7pm MYT). The longest-reigning British monarch had passed away on September 8 at the age of 96 after an illness.

Here are a few numbers related to the ceremony, which will see a massive guest list comprising royals, world leaders, politicians and celebrities from around the world.

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in numbers

1,500

The number of miles (2,414 kilometres) travelled by the new King Charles III in his first week on the throne.

Charles began his reign with visits to Scotland, where he was at the time of the queen’s death on September 8, then Northern Ireland and Wales — the three nations that along with England make up the United Kingdom.

750,000

The number of people London transport chiefs estimate could join the queue for the queen’s lying-in-state, with more than a million potentially travelling to London over the whole 10-day public mourning period including the funeral.

Around 33,000 people filed past the monarch in the space of 24 hours when her coffin lay at rest in Edinburgh’s St. Giles’ Cathedral on Monday and Tuesday.

2,868

The number of diamonds in the Imperial State Crown, worn by Elizabeth at her coronation in 1953 and which now rests atop her coffin. There are also 269 pearls, 17 sapphires and 11 emeralds.

5

The number of monarchs and their consorts who have previously lain in state in Westminster Hall: Edward VII, 1910; George V, 1936; George VI, 1952; Queen Mary (widow of George V), 1953; Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, mother of Elizabeth II, 2002.

189

By the time the last mourners paid their respects at 6:30 am GMT (2.30pm MYT) on Monday, the queen would have lain in state in Westminster Hall, the oldest part of the UK parliament, for over 189 hours.

10

The total number of miles for which officials have prepared “queueing infrastructure” for those wanting to see the queen’s coffin.

There will be 6.9 miles (11.1 kilometres) from central London to the capital’s Southwark Park just to the east of Westminster, plus a further three miles inside the park.

1,000

Over 1,000 stewards, volunteers, marshals and police will be on hand at any one time to assist those who join the line.

2,200

The number of people expected to attend the funeral at Westminster Abbey. The same number — the maximum the abbey can hold — attended the queen mother’s funeral there in 2002.

More than 100 kings, queens and heads of state are expected to attend, including US President Joe Biden.

17

Number of holders of the Victoria Cross and George Cross — the UK’s two highest awards for gallantry — who are due to be present at the funeral.

4.1 billion

An estimated 4.1 billion people are expected to watch the queen’s funeral worldwide, smashing all previous records.

142

The number of naval ratings — junior enlisted sailors — who will draw the state gun carriage carrying the queen’s coffin during Monday’s funeral processions.

800

The committal service at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle will be attended by at least 800 people, most of whom will not have been at the earlier funeral service at Westminster Abbey.

They will include past and present staff members who worked for the queen at her various royal estates.

5

The King George VI Memorial Chapel inside the main St. George’s Chapel at Windsor where the queen is to be buried will be the final resting place of only five people including the queen. The others are her parents, sister and late husband Philip.

