The talented and well-known English singer and songwriter, Rex Orange County, has recently announced his highly anticipated upcoming tour dates for the year 2023, which includes Kuala Lumpur as one of its stops.

The tour is set to take place across various countries in different continents, including New Zealand, Australia, and Asia. The tour will include several exciting stops in some of the most vibrant and culturally-rich cities, such as Tokyo, Manila, Hong Kong, Taipei, Jakarta, Singapore, Bangkok as well as our homeland, Kuala Lumpur.

This is a great opportunity for fans and music enthusiasts to catch Rex Orange County live on stage and enjoy his soulful and captivating performances.

All you need to know about Rex Orange County’s concert in Kuala Lumpur

The upcoming tour is a great opportunity for music lovers and fans to catch Rex Orange County live in action and enjoy his exceptional music. In bustling and vibrant capital city of Malaysia, the singer’s first-ever show is scheduled for 18 October 2023 at 8 PM at the famous event venue, Zepp KL. Fans can expect an unforgettable experience that will leave them with lasting memories.

Tickets for the Kuala Lumpur concert will be available for purchase starting at 11 AM on Friday, 16 June 2023. The Rock Zone tickets, which are free-standing on a first-come, first-serve basis, are priced at RM238, while Cat 1 tickets with numbered seating are priced at RM208—do note that a booking fee of RM4 will be applied per ticket.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to witness Rex Orange County’s soulful and captivating performances in Kuala Lumpur. Grab your tickets now and get ready to be mesmerised by the artist’s exceptional music.

Get your tickets here!

Here’s what you need to know about the English singer who’s coming to Kuala Lumpur

Alexander James O’Connor, the English singer who’s better known by his stage name Rex Orange County, is a well-known and talented singer and songwriter hailing from the United Kingdom—whose unique blend of jazz, hip-hop, and soul elements in his music has earned him a massive following worldwide.

Rex Orange County’s music is known for its literary, quirky style of bedroom pop, which has earned him viral success with his first album, bcos u would never b free which was released in 2015. He then followed it up with his second self-produced LP, Apricot Princess, in April 2017, which further cemented his place in the music industry.

Not stopping there, Rex Orange County’s third album, PONY, released in October 2019, found him digging even deeper into his ’70s singer-songwriter and jazz influences. The album landed him at number one on both the Billboard Top Rock and Alternative Albums charts, further cementing his status as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

He further made headlines in 2017 after collaborating with Tyler, The Creator on two tracks from his Flower Boy album. The artist’s music style is a unique mix of jazz, R&B, and soulful influences, which has won the hearts of many fans worldwide.

Rex Orange County’s upcoming tour is an event that fans and music enthusiasts across the world are looking forward to. It’s not every day that a talented musician like him comes to town, so be sure to get your tickets early and experience his exceptional music live in Kuala Lumpur.

Check out the singer’s 2023 tour dates below

September

15 – Wellington – Michael Fowler Centre

16 – Auckland – Spark Arena

19 – Adelaide – Entertainment Centre Theatre

22 – Brisbane – Riverstage

23 – Sydney – Hordern Pavilion

27 – Melbourne – Margaret Court Arena

October

01 – Perth – Belvoir Amphitheatre

06 – Tokyo – Toyosu Pit

08 – Manila – Araneta Coliseum

10 – Hong Kong – Star Hall

12 – Taipei – Zepp New Taipei

14 – Jakarta – Beach City International Stadium

17 – Singapore – Star Theatre

18 – Kuala Lumpur – Zepp KL

21 – Bangkok – Moonstar Studio 1

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur