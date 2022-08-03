Renowned Hip-Hop Festival Rolling Loud Will Make Its Way To Thailand In 2023
By Natasha Sethi, Aug 3 2022 2:00 pm

Exciting news for hip-hop lovers: Rolling Loud is heading to Thailand in 2023. This expansion into the Land of Smiles marks the international hip-hop music festival’s first official event in the country, as well as its first official event in all of Asia.

On July 26 2022, Rolling Loud made the announcement via a post on Twitter reading: ‘Rolling Loud Thailand. See you 2023.’ 

Established by two friends in 2015, Rolling Loud is one of the largest hip-hop festivals in the world. Previous locations include the United States of America, the Netherlands, Australia, Portugal, Canada, and more; and previous acts and headliners include Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Future, A$AP Rocky, and more. The latest Rolling Loud festival was Rolling Loud Miami which took place last month from July 22 to 24. 

Further information for Rolling Loud Thailand including dates, tickets, location, and lineup hasn’t been announced yet, so watch this space for updates. 

(Main and featured image: Rolling Loud)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok

