Culture

By: Amritanshu Mukherjee, May 15 2023 10:46 pm

The SEA Games 2023 are nearing their conclusion and have proven to be quite an exciting event. This year, a total of 11 nations in Southeast Asia participated, with Vietnam currently leading in the medal tally. Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia and the Philippines round up the top five countries on the medal tally. With the games coming to an end on May 17, there is little room for the table order to change. With so many medal-winning performances, you must be wondering what the gold medalists are going to take home.  

Now, in case you are wondering about the prize money that the medalists can win at the 2023 SEA Games, here’s everything you need to know. 

Southeast Asian Games: What is the prize money at stake for the athletes? 

For the SEA Games, the official games body does not award any prize money. Instead, it is the individual countries that award monetary prizes to the winners. This prize money varies among countries, depending on what the respective governments decide to give to their winning players.  

However, for a rough estimate, we can take a look at what athletes from the Philippines received at the last SEA Games, which were held in 2021. Based on a report from Esquire, the Philippine Sports Commission gave a total of P25 million to the entire delegation that participated in Vietnam in 2021. That year, the Philippines managed to bag 41 gold medals, 57 silver medals and 80 bronze medals. Gold medalists were awarded a sum of P300,000 each, whereas silver medalists were awarded P150,000 each. Bronze medalists were given a sum of P60,000 each as prize money. The coaches were also awarded up to 50 per cent of the amount that the Gold medalists received. 

The Singapore National Olympic Council also states that the top winners at the SEA Games tend to receive USD 10,000.  

SEA Games 2023 medal tally so far 

The 2023 SEA Games have seen Vietnam emerge as the top winner this year, bagging over 107 gold medals already. Here’s a quick look at the rest of the medal tally so far:  

SEA Games 2023 medal table
Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 Vietnam 87 79 87 253
2 Thailand 78 52 76 206
3 Cambodia 59 53 81 193
4 Indonesia 56 53 72 181
5 Singapore 41 33 43 117
6 Philippines 37 64 77 178
7 Malaysia 28 37 73 138
8 Myanmar 17 16 48 81
9 Lao People’s Democratic Republic 6 17 48 71
10 Brunei Darussalam 2 1 6 9
11 Timor-Leste 0 0 4 4

SEA Games 2023: Where are they taking place?

The SEA Games 2023 are currently being held in Cambodia. The event can be watched live only via Cambodia Sports Television (CSTV).

Where will the 2025 SEA Games take place?

The SEA Games are hosted every two years. Once the Cambodia Games conclude on May 17, 2023, the next edition of the games will be hosted in Thailand in 2025.

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy AFP/Nhac Nguyen)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: Where are the SEA Games 2023 being held?

Answer: The SEA Games 2023 are being held in Cambodia.

Question: Who won the SEA Games 2022?

Answer: The last SEA Games were held in 2021 in Vietnam. The host nation Vietnam led the medal tally that year with a total of 446 medals.

Question: Is soccer a part of the SEA Games 2023?

Answer: Yes, soccer is a part of the SEA Games 2023, with separate events for men and women.

Prize Money SEA Games SEA Games 2023 Sports
written by.

Amritanshu Mukherjee
Amritanshu Mukherjee
   
