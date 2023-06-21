Home > Culture > Events > Taylor Swift’s 2024 Singapore Concert: Dates, Tickets, Venue And More
By: Shatricia Nair, Jun 21 2023 1:18 pm

Taylor Swift must’ve heard about the commotion that Coldplay was causing here, because not long after the band announced their sixth concert date at the National Stadium, the American singer-songwriter has also announced that she too will perform in Singapore in 2024 for three nights on 2, 3, and 4 March as part of her The Eras Tour.

If this isn’t fantastic news for Swifties here, we don’t know what is. Her concert in Singapore will be only one of two stops in Asia, the other being Tokyo. It’s been a hot minute since she was last here too; her last stopover in the Lion City was in 2015, as part of her The 1989 World Tour.

Other new destinations announced include Melbourne, and Sydney in Australia, as well as London, Milan, and Amsterdam in Europe.

In Asia, Taylor Swift will head to Tokyo, Japan from 7 – 10 February 2024, before stopping in Singapore, where she will no doubt perform to a very packed stadium in March, with special guest Sabrina Carpenter.

Image credit: @taylorswift/Instagram

The multi-award-winning singer-songwriter has had an amazing tour around the US so far, performing despite heavy rain on a few occasions. The singer’s keyboard even reportedly started playing notes on its own during Red (Taylor’s Version) after being damaged in the rain on Saturday in Massachusetts. The Eras Tour was designed to be a recap of all ten of Swift’s studio albums, presenting each as well, an era with its own sets, costumes, and energy, so expect lots of new songs and old.

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour in Singapore 2024 – tickets, prices, and more details

Seating plans haven’t been announced yet, but if the Coldplay concert in Singapore is anything to go by, buying tickets will likely be as frustrating. Here’s how you can score yours (and may the odds be ever in your favour).

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Fan Registration for General On-Sale:
Friday, June 23 at 12PM (SGT) to Wednesday, June 28 at 12PM (SGT) – Register here

UOB Cardmembers Presale:
Wednesday, July 5 at 12PM (SGT) to Friday, July 7 at 9AM (SGT)

General On-Sale:
Starts from Friday, July 7 at 12PM (SGT)

Tickets will be priced from MYR 373 onwards, with VIP packages available for hardcore Swifties.

(Hero and featured image credit: @taylorswift/Instagram)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore

Shatricia Nair
