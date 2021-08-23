The Merdeka Retold Series: Aishah Salleh And Izrin Ismail

What new things has surprised you about Malaysia?

The improvement in infrastructure in the recent years has really amazed me. I see better transportation systems, city planning and so many vast shopping malls.

What do you love most about life becoming increasingly digitised?

Digitalisation efficiently facilitates our lifestyle. Any change needs an open mind and acceptance. I certainly prefer checking emails rather than the ordinary mail. Besides, it’s more sustainable to the environment.

Contemporary life is busier and more complex than before. How should Malaysians deal with that?

We should never lose sight of what is really important. Number one is integrity, followed by the rule of law across the board. And most importantly, let’s not forget to give more empathy in everything we do.

What is a skill or trait your mother passed down to you?

My late mother showed me that women have a unique role towards creating a caring society. Plus, I learned to weave the ketupat neatly from her. Till today, I weave my own ketupat for Hari Raya instead of taking the shortcut with nasi impit.

What makes you feel proud to be a Malaysian?

I feel proud to be a Malaysian when I see the immense help and unconditional support that was given for the oppressed worldwide by Malaysians, with the recent donation and support given to the Palestinians and other refugees.

How should we celebrate Merdeka?

Our independence is a sweet and beautiful thing. We must unite to maintain this precious commodity.

How well will we survive considering the current climate?

Malaysians are an enterprising lot. We will do what it takes to survive and thrive, God willing.