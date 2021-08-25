The Merdeka Retold Series: Datin Winnie Loo And Marcus Teo

Whilst the Malaysia today is all about being fast-paced and becoming increasingly digitised, everything is just a touch away. There’s so much more for me to learn from the younger ones in order for me to change with the times. Young children have personal mobile phones and they spend too much time on modern gadgets that they lose the real experience in growing up without them. We are living in the digital age where we don’t spend as much time together, even as a family. The pros and cons of modernisation, something that I now look back on and think that I am privileged to have seen more.

What has changed most about Malaysia compared to when you were younger? Life was definitely simpler then for me as I grew up in the 60s. My childhood was full of adventures since I’m very active in sports. Even simple games of hide and seek, jumping rope and climbing trees were fun activities that cost nothing. I have to cycle far just to pass a message to a friend unless I can get her on that land-line where many families do not even have. My years of growing up was nothing short of healthy activities.

What is a local culture you’d like to see the younger generation pay more attention to?

Modernisation is good but I think that some forms of cultures and heritage should be preserved—so that it can still be an attraction for tourism, especially in the performing arts. To find a balance between Chinese operas and even traditional musicals like Puteri Gunung Ledang and scripts that remind us of our roots and cultures where younger Malaysians can pay attention to the past via such forms of entertainment.

What is a unique quality that you’ve picked up from the generation before?

A tradition that my parents have rubbed onto me is that I have to acknowledge them and my older siblings during meal time. The Chinese saying ‘sek fan’ which translates to let’s eat rice, may sound weird but it’s a trait that’s even passed down to my children now. They must wait for us before addressing dad and mum to eat together.

Can you recall a time that made you feel proud to be a Malaysian?

I would say being recognised as the first and only Malaysian to receive the World Master of Craft in New York at the Fashion Institute Technology in 1997 and being recorded in the first Malaysia Book of Records. This too has led me to the 50th Merdeka celebrations at Dataran Merdeka, walking alongside other distinguished Malaysians was a humbling experience. It certainly felt great to be able to come this far as a local hairdresser in the global scenes.

What is an important lesson you’ve learnt throughout the years about Merdeka that you wish the younger generation would always remember?

Independence has given us Malaysians the freedom to do greater things. With that, I really wish to see a more united younger generation that embraces diversity, one that will stand up for their rights and one that lives as ‘one heart and one voice’—in order to see a better Malaysia in the years to come.

Where do you see Malaysia in the next 10 years?

Currently with the ongoing pandemic which has probably set us back at least three years, I am still optimistic that Malaysia will bounce back once normality comes around. I believe that with new leadership and a better managed economy, Malaysia will be thriving again. After all, we are blessed with natural resources and the abundance of talented younger generations especially in sports with lots of hidden potentials. Malaysia was once great and I pray that I will see the glory coming back to our soil once again.

Marcus Teo