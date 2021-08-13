The Merdeka Retold Series: Michael And Daniel Veerapen

Thinking back on your younger days, how do you remember our country?

Less racial division. When I was younger, Malays, Chinese and Indians displayed more unity and understanding than today.

How do you feel about modern life becoming intensely digitalised?

In many ways it makes life so much easier. Access to information and communication is instantaneous. I used to write letters back home and a ‘round-trip’ of 14 days was considered fast! But the downsides are also worrisome. People live in cyberspace, glued to their devices and they don’t relate except through their devices.

What values are Malaysians paying less attention to?

I would like to see more racial equality and a level playing field based on meritocracy so that our society rewards hard work and effort.

What is a unique quality that you’ve picked up from the generation before?

My late mother was Hokkien. My siblings and I all inherited her ‘kiam-siapness’ (frugality) and the ability to talk oneself out of spending on oneself.

Can you recall a time or happening that made you feel proud to be a Malaysian?

It was at the Opening Ceremony of the 2017 SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur. It was a world-class effort and it stood head and shoulders over anything else our neighbouring countries had done and have done since.

Considering the younger generations to come, what’s an evergreen adage that our nation should always remember?

We can only progress forward as a nation through unity amongst the races. Sounds corny but it is true. United we stand, divided we fall.

What’s your view of Malaysia in the next 10 years?

Those willing to work hard and wanting to succeed will still find a way forward. Malaysia has always been able to produce world-class talent in all fields. But corruption will still be rampant and racial politics will still divide the country

Daniel Veerapen