The Merdeka Retold Series: Puan Sri Rathi And Eddin Khoo

What has changed most about Malaysia compared to when you were younger?

I cannot believe how much has changed in the last few decades in our country. Both my late husband and I grew up in a completely different era. There didn’t seem to be racial or religious divisions; our parents were government employees and throughout our childhood we lived in Government quarters. It gave us a wonderful opportunity to grow up in a multi racial environment. I have fond memories of how we used to buka puasa with the Yusoff family. Everyone came from moderate backgrounds but we shared everything and there was a lot of kindness and affection. I went to a Catholic convent school and learnt to read the bible and some beautiful Catholic prayers and hymns. Despite that I have remained a staunch Hindu. Today, everything is seen in terms of race and religion. It is sad.

What is a local culture you’d like to see the younger generation pay more attention to?

Our children should be exposed to all cultures. When we were young we would have troupes come and perform in the little towns. The audience was made up of all races. Everyone would bring a little mat, lay it on the ground and watch what was on stage with great enthusiasm. During the month of the Hungry Ghosts we would be treated with Chinese Operas. I remember my brothers and I would re-enact the opera performers much to the amusement of our parents.

Then during Hindu festivals, we would again be entertained with Indian dance and music. A number of my Malay classmates could sing beautiful Tamil and Hindi songs and they would show off their ability during our school concerts. As children we were very intrigued by the Wayang Kulit, we didn’t understand how the shadows appeared on the screens and we would all scramble to the back to watch the performers. My mother would always explain the story of Rama and Sita as told in the Wayang Kulit. All efforts must be made to preserve all the cultures – no where else in the world, I believe, can you find all these cultures coming together.

We are lucky to be in a country so rich in culture. When our children were born we encouraged them to appreciate all cultures. I remember when Eddin was in primary school, he was accidentally sent to the ugama classes. He looked Malay and had a name that sounded Malay. Weeks later Tan Sri and I noticed that he was reciting verses from the Koran.

Interests in different cultures still run in the family. Eddin is very involved in preserving Malay culture and Mavin Khoo is a world-renowned Indian classical dancer. He was completely encouraged by Tan Sri who always taught the children that there should be no racial prejudices. I also remember Rubin Khoo going to get his MyKad. The girl at the counter giggled and told her friend next to her “Muka macam Melayu, nama Cina, agama Hindu” which translates to “He has the face of a Malay, a Chinese name but is Hindu”. I think they are perfect Malaysians. I remember Datuk Kadir Jasin coming to pay his respects to Tan Sri and his message was “A good journey, Tan Sri — a man without race”