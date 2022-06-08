With its millions of users, Instagram is perhaps the world’s most influential of all the social networks. And for celebrities, it offers a unique platform to connect with their audience through glimpses of their private lives, voicing their opinions on issues, participating in brand endorsements and interacting with their fans across the world. Curious about what the most-followed Instagram accounts are right now? We’ve rounded up the top 10, with a special mention of the most popular accounts in Asia.

Most followed Instagram accounts in the world, as of June 2022

1. Instagram (@instagram). Followers: 516M

2. Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano). Followers: 451M

3. Kylie Jenner (@kyliejenner). Followers: 345M

4. Lionel Messi (@leomessi). Followers: 335M

5. Selena Gomez (@selenagomez). Followers: 325M

6. Dwayne Johnson (@therock). Followers: 320M

7. Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian). Followers: 316M

8. Ariana Grande (@arianagrande). Followers: 315M

9. Beyoncé (@beyonce). Followers: 261M

10. Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian). Followers: 249M

Here’s a little peek at five of the most followed Instagram accounts in Asia right now –

Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli). Followers: 200M

Raffi Ahmad and Nagita Slavina (@raffinagita1717). Followers: 62.2M

Anne Curtis (@annecurtissmith). Followers: 18M

Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor (@neelofa). Followers: 8.7M

