Where To Watch The 2022 FIFA World Cup For Free In Malaysia

Ready, set, goal! The wait is almost over, and the 2022 FIFA World Cup is mere days away with its opening ceremony on Sunday, November 20 at 10pm MYT. Most of the football teams and fans have already descended on Qatar, where the prestigious tournament will be held across eight stadiums located in and around the capital city of Doha. With the upcoming edition poised to be the most luxurious and expensive in FIFA history — and perhaps one of the most controversial — all eyes will undoubtedly be on the Middle Eastern country throughout the event, which ends on December 18. For those of you who are unable to be there in person (ourselves included, sadly), we’ve put together a guide to all the places in Malaysia where you can watch the FIFA World Cup for free.

The tournament kicks off with the first game featuring Qatar vs Ecuador on November 21, 12am MYT. You can catch the matches on television or online at home, of course, but nothing truly beats the feeling of camaraderie that comes with cheering on your favourite team while being surrounded by your friends and fellow fans. Which is where venues like boisterous sports bars, restaurants and casual mamak joints come in — you can host your own mini watch parties there without worrying about space constraints or noise levels.

Some of these places have even specially installed large screens for maximum viewing pleasure and so you don’t miss a single detail, be it that amazing hattrick, impeccable assist or sneaky foul. There’s also an abundance of delicious food and drinks to choose from — perfect for satisfying any late night cravings. And if your team is getting thrashed on the field, you won’t have to grieve alone as there’ll be others to commiserate together over ice cold beers and snacks.

Without further ado, here’s a guide to the best spots where you can watch the FIFA World Cup for free in Malaysia. We’ve even included a bonus venue that’s, well, up in the air. Read to the end to find out.

Here’s where to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup for free in Malaysia:

(Main and Featured images: FIFA)