Zoukout Singapore Is Finally Back After A Three-Year Hiatus

By: Shatricia Nair, Jul 27 2022 11:30 am

For those who still fondly reminisce about Zoukout Singapore and miss those few nights of sandy revelry, we have good news: The popular event is making a comeback in 2022.

After a three-year hiatus, Singapore’s biggest beach party and Asia’s longest running dance music festival will return on December 2 and 3, promising a more stellar line-up than ever to make up for lost time. 

zoukout singapore 2022

The theme this year? The Futuristic City of Dreams, which will see the beach be transformed into a full-fledged festival ground that take party-goers “on a journey that transcends time into a future of make-believe,” according to the media release. 

“The monumental return of ZoukOut not only brings back the biggest beloved dance music festival set on Singapore’s shores, it also marks the return of entertainment on a grand scale, and further establishes the Zouk Group as a global lifestyle destination group. Partnering with world-renowned AEG, who brings an incomparable international festival experience, enables us to take ZoukOut to another level, now and for many years to come,” said Andrew Li, CEO of Zouk Group.

zoukout singapore 2022

The dusk-to-dawn affair — which has created some pretty solid memories for many since 1991 — will offer local, regional, and global acts to up to 30,000 partygoers, alongside the return of a food village, experience booths, custom installations, roving acts, and Instagrammable stage designs. 

More details including the DJ line-up and ticketing information haven’t been announced yet, so stay tuned for updates. In the meantime, you can sign up here to register your interest for early bird tickets.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore

Shatricia Nair

