2022 Cannes Film Festival: French Actor Vincent Lindon To Lead The Jury

The 2022 Cannes Film Festival president and jury have been announced, and it features some of the best names that represent the film fraternity.

A celebration of global cinema and entertainment, the 75th Cannes Film Festival is a platform that showcases and honours some of the best in the industry. This year, the event will be held from 17 May to 28 May.

All we know about the jury of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival

The jury president

French actor Vincent Lindon has been selected as the jury president of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. He was the winner of the Best Actor award at the 2015 Cannes for The Measure of a Man, which was directed by Stéphane Brizé. Lindon has also starred in the 2021 Palme d’Or winning film Titane, directed by Julia Ducournau.

In a statement released by Cannes, Lindon said, “It is a great honour and source of pride to be entrusted, in the midst of the tumult of all the events we are going through in the world, with the splendid, weighty task of chairing the Jury of the 75th International Cannes Film Festival. With my Jury, we will strive to take the best possible care of the films of the future, all of which carry the same secret hope of courage, loyalty, and freedom, with a mission to move the greatest number of women and men by speaking to them of their common wounds and joys. Culture helps the human soul to rise and hope for tomorrow.”

Announcing Lindon as the jury president, Cannes upheld its tradition of honouring French celebrities as presidents in its anniversary editions — Yves Montand in 1987, Gérard Depardieu in 1993 and Isabelle Adjani in 1997.

2022 Cannes jury members

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Festival de Cannes (@festivaldecannes)

The jury comprises eight noted names of global cinema who have been spotted at the Cannes Festival, making red carpet appearances and winning awards. The list includes Indian actor Deepika Padukone, UK actor and director Rebecca Hall, Swedish actor Noomi Rapace, American director and screenwriter Jeff Nichols, Iranian director and writer Asghar Farhadi, Italian actor and director Jasmine Trinca, French director and actor Ladj Ly and Norwegian director Joachim Trier.

Although Padukone has starred in acclaimed films like Piku (2015), xXx: The Return of Xander Cage (2017) and Padmaavat (2018), she hasn’t had a film in the event’s Official Selection. Meanwhile, Trinca’s debut feature film Marcel! will have a special screening this year.

Ly made her Cannes debut in 2019 with his film Les Misérables, which won the Jury Prize. Farhadi, too, is a noted name at the Cannes Festival. His last film, A Hero, was awarded the Grand Prix at the 2021 Cannes.

Nichols debuted at the festival with his second feature film Take Shelter, which won the grand prize at the Cannes’ International Critics’ Week in 2011. Trier, too, debuted in 2011 with Oslo, August 31st. Meanwhile, Rapace starred in Valdimar Jóhannsson’s film Lamb (2021), which was selected in the Un Certain Regard category, Hall has appeared in films like Christopher Nolan‘s The Prestige (2006), Woody Allen’s Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008). She made her directorial debut with Passing, which premiered at the 2021 Sundance Festival.

(Main image: Festival De Cannes ; Featured image: Paramount Pictures Corporation – Jim Carrey, The Truman Show by Peter Weir / Graphic design by Hartland Villa)