Squid Game Walks Away The Big Winners At The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards

The 28th SAG Awards are done and dusted and it was K-Drama, Squid Game that came away as the big winners.
This time, the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony was held in an in-person event at The Barker Hanger in Santa Monica Air Center in California. Held on 27 February 2022, it marked the first time since 1996 that the SAG Awards returned to Santa Monica. Usually, the awards ceremony is hosted in Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium.
Netflix’s Korean drama Squid Game bagged three of the four awards it was nominated in, including Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series.
The series created history by winning the Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series. Lead actor Lee Jung-Jae won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series.
Jung Ho-Yeon picked the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. She was up against Sarah Snook, who won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress – Series, Miniseries or Television Film for Succession, Elizabeth Moss for The Handmaid’s Tale, and Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon for The Morning Show.
Squid Game had earlier set a record by becoming the first non-English language and the first Korean series to score nominations at the SAG Awards. These wins are therefore also a first.
One of the most inspiring wins was of Troy Kotsur, who took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for the film CODA. The victory makes Kotsur the first deaf actor to win an individual SAG Award. He was up against Ben Affleck, Bradley Cooper, Jared Leto and Kodi Smit-McPhee in the category.
“Thank you so much to all the members of SAG. I am so proud to be a member. I’ve been a member since 2001, and so now I feel like I’m finally part of the family,” Kotsur said via an ASL interpreter after receiving the award.
“I finally feel like I’m part of the family.” Welcome to the #sagawards family #TroyKotsur, and congratulations on taking home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role pic.twitter.com/PbtsSszc3o
— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 28, 2022
CODA also won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.
Will Smith for King Richard, Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Ariana DeBose for West Side Story won the awards for best actor, best actress and best supporting actress, respectively, in the films section. The win marked Smith’s first SAG award in his long and illustrious career.
The red carpet and other Screen Actors Guild Awards highlights
Just before the start of the ceremony, the SAG expressed its support for the people of Ukraine who are fighting to defend their homeland from invading Russian forces.
“We stand united with Ukraine today and every day. We hear you and our hearts are with you,” read a message posted by SAG Awards on their official social media platforms.
— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 27, 2022
A live red carpet event was held before the awards ceremony. Glittering in every respect, several prominent actors and actresses graced the event.
Among them were Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Chastain, Kerry Washington, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexandra Daddario and the cast of Squid Game.
Helen Mirren who also graced the occasion delivered a hilarious quip at the SAG.
“A very special evening for me. I just wish my guild wasn’t called SAG. You know, at my age it’s kind of — you know,” the 76-year-old actress said.
Helen Mirren never fails to make us laugh 😂 #sagawards pic.twitter.com/NrrQQ3oqCd
— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 28, 2022
Mirren received the 57th SAG Life Achievement Award from Kate Winslet at the ceremony. Winslet herself won the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for Mare of Easttown.
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom Jr., stars of Hamilton, opened the ceremony, which was live-streamed on social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
One of the highlights from the event was Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino recreating their very own version of Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion during the presentation. Kudrow and Sorvino arrived on the stage dressed in their respective fictional characters’ signature pink and blue and complete with Post-it notes.
“Do you think that this is the cutest anyone has ever looked at an awards show?” Kudrow asked Sorvino, in the characteristic manner of her character Michele from the 1997 classic comedy.
“I just realised this, we’re wearing great ensembles while at the same time presenting to great ensembles,” Sorvino responded.
The complete winners list
Motion Picture Cast
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
House of Gucci
King Richard
Male Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jared Leto, House of Gucci
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Ruth Negga, Passing
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Black Widow
Dune
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Drama Series Ensemble
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone
Comedy Series Ensemble
The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo, Genius
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sarah Snook, Succession
Jung Ho-Yeon, Squid Game
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Elle Fanning, The Great
Sandra Oh, The Chair
Jean Smart, Hacks
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series
Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Squid Game
(Main and Featured images: Frederic J. Brown/AFP)