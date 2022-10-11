Devon Diep is the newest cast member of Netflix’s hit reality show, Bling Empire. Diep made her first appearance in a trailer for season 3, alongside two cast members from the previous season, which took the show’s glamour quotient up a notch.

A professional model, singer and actor, Diep is a Vietnamese born to refugees and has worked her way up into the million-dollar club. Her background, style and rise to fame make Diep one of the most noteworthy cast members, including past and present, on the show.

Though her personal net worth is not clearly known, she stands alongside the likes of Anna Shay whose net worth is around USD 600 million. In any case, it will be interesting to see how Diep gets along with some of the richest cast members of Bling Empire.

Besides her career in modelling, acting and music, Diep also reportedly has a production company named ALLS Production, which focuses on Asian-oriented stories.

In Bling Empire, she appears as Kevin Kreider’s ex. The trailer of season 3 shows Kreider before Diep, who Christine Chiu tracked down and flew to Paris to make her meet the handsome South Korean hunk — the founder of Be More Matcha — once again.

The trailer shows a surprised Kreider embracing Diep, and the two engage in a beautiful conversation. Of course, fans are interested in knowing if they will rekindle their romance during season 3 and appear in the yet-to-be-approved but highly anticipated season 4 of Bling Empire.

Here are some interesting things to know about Devon Diep

Diep had a tough childhood

Her parents escaped Vietnam for a life in the US and settled in Boston, Massachusetts.

“I often remind myself that my parents escaped to a foreign country with no money, had to learn another language, and risked their lives for us to have a better future than what we had in Vietnam. I promised myself that I must succeed and make them proud,” she wrote in Boston Man magazine in 2021.

She recounts the tough times that her family had to face. As a child, she would accompany her siblings in running the family’s general store while finishing homework.

They also had to fight off robbers. On one occasion, her younger brother was beaten and her father was held at gunpoint during a robbery.

She has received small arms training

In her Boston Man article, Diep said that her father was in the Navy. Inspired by him, she enrolled in the Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) and served for four years.

“I am professionally trained to use pistols, shotguns, and rifles and am a candidate to be a Massachusetts State Police Certified Firearms Instructor,” she said.

Diep is a very successful model

With a desire to succeed and help her family, Diep turned to modelling. An opportunity came her way when she won a local competition. She was then signed up by a talent agency.

Her looks caught the attention of advertisers, and Diep became the face of several renowned lifestyle, tech and luxury fashion brands, including Clarins Paris, Estée Lauder, Donna Karan, Reebok, Disney, Bose, Toyota, Apple, Verizon and AT&T.

She has acted alongside Chris Evans and Liam Neeson

While modelling for iconic brands, Diep started appearing in movies and TV shows. Her acting credits include Ted (2012), The Heat (2013) and Snakehead (2021).

She has also appeared alongside Chris Evans, best known for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, in the miniseries Defending Jacob (2020) on Apple TV+. The same year, Diep also played a key role in Honest Thief opposite Liam Neeson.

Diep has also directed her own short film titled Air, which is yet to be released.

She is also well known in the music scene

Diep has dabbled in music as well. In fact, she has quickly cemented her name as a singer-songwriter.

One of her best-known works was when she wrote the title song, “Green Dragon,” for Revenge of the Green Dragons (2014). Martin Scorsese was the executive producer of the film, which was directed by Andrew Loo and Andrew Lau.

“This opportunity came when my friend [Shing Ka] told me he plays the White Tiger Boss in the movie. I wrote the song for fun while riding the 6 train to my recording studio in NYC. I was over the moon when he told me the director and cast loved it; they wanted it in the movie and soundtrack,” she recounted in the Boston Man article.

She also said that debuting as a singer-songwriter at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) was one of the proudest moments of her life.

Additionally, Diep has performed the US National Anthem for both NY Mets and Brooklyn Nets, a baseball and basketball team, respectively, and headlined the Bread & Roses Festival in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

She has a YouTube channel and other businesses

Diep has her YouTube channel where she shares covers of songs by artists such as Bonnie Raitt and Mariah Carey.

Additionally, she has written, produced and directed songs, such as the video of “Do You Believe,” which Diep uploaded ahead of Christmas festivities in 2015.

Outside entertainment, Diep runs a beauty service named Diep Looks. She runs another smaller business, Love Mama x Me, with her mother.

In October 2022, Kreider announced her as the first spokesperson of his drink named Sans, which is produced by his Taejin Beverage Inc.

