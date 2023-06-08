DC Comics fans, it’s time to rejoice! We are just a few months away from the release of Aquaman 2 aka Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and we couldn’t be more excited.

Following the success of the first film, Aquaman 2 was greenlit quite smoothly. Even a spin-off project was planned though it has since been cancelled. The second instalment, like its predecessor, is helmed by director James Wan and co-written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who also worked on the first movie. Wan, has produced the film alongside Peter Safran, the co-head of DC Studios.

James Wan tells @THR that Aquaman 2 will still tackle and focus on climate change! It’s important for Aquaman’s character and crucial at this point of time. pic.twitter.com/pYJcfuA0wI — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) June 2, 2023

So, without further ado, here is everything you need to know about Aquaman 2 aka Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

What is the plot of ‘Aquaman 2’?

Though we don’t have much information about the plot of Aquaman 2, studios have released its official synopsis: “When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation.”

Based on its plot synopsis and the first trailer, it seems like the upcoming sequel will feature a new villain, a malevolent figure from the depths of the ocean, on the quest to find a formidable weapon known as the Black Trident. According to legend, this weapon was forged by a vanished civilization. The unlikely ally, in this case, is Orm, Aquaman’s half-brother. This begs the question – will Aquaman and his half-brother be able to set aside their differences and work together to protect Atlantis and the earth?

The trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was first revealed at CinemaCon.

Who is in the cast of ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’?

Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson are reprising their roles of Aquaman and Orm from the first movie. While there was some speculation about her not returning due to her high-profile trial, it was later confirmed that Amber Heard will reprise the role of Mera in the sequel, albeit for a cameo. Temuera Morrison will also reprise his role as Arthur’s father Tom.

Also returning are Dolph Lundgren as Mera’s father King Nereus of Xebel, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as DC villain Black Manta and William Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko.

What is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’s release date?

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will release in theatres on December 20, 2023. Initially scheduled for a December 16, 2022 release, the sequel was later postponed by Warner Bros due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out the ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ trailer below.

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy IMDb/Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom)