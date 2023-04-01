K-dramas have taken the world by storm with their unique blend of romance, drama, and high production value. These shows offer viewers an escape into a new world, often filled with captivating storylines and stunning cinematography.

In recent years, Korean dramas have gained further recognition for their portrayal of strong and empowering female characters. These female leads are not afraid to take on traditionally male-dominated roles and fight for what they believe in, inspiring viewers around the world.

The era of “damsels in distress” is long gone, and K-dramas are leading the charge in showcasing women as powerful and multifaceted individuals. From stoic CEOs to fierce detectives, these female characters are breaking barriers and defying the odds, proving that women can be just as badass as any male character.

These are the most badass female characters in K-dramas who are the epitome of girl power

These characters serve up action, attitude, and a whole lot of ass-kicking, giving viewers more reason to root for their girl crushes. So, get ready to be inspired by these kickass unnies (Korean term for older sister) who are taking the K-drama world by storm.

Gil Bok-soon from Kill Boksoon

Gil Bok-soon, a character in the K-drama series Kill Boksoon, is not your typical leading lady. She is a highly skilled assassin working for the hitman agency MK Ent, where she is known as Gil Bok-soon. However, she also has a teenage daughter and manages to balance her job with being a dedicated parent, constantly striving to excel in both aspects of her life.

What makes Gil Bok-soon even more impressive is that the lead actress, Jeon Do-yeon, did most of her own stunts for this role. This adds an extra layer of authenticity to the character, making her even more captivating and inspiring to viewers. Gil Bok-soon is a true representation of a strong and empowering female character in Korean dramas, breaking barriers and defying traditional gender roles.

Moon Dong-eun from The Glory

It’s a grey area to root for revenge, but it’s hard not to when you consider all the injustices Moon Dong-eun had to put up with. As a child, Dong-eun was brutally and violently bullied by her schoolmates; so much so that she even thought of ending her own life. And yet, she persevered and bounced back in ways her tormentors could never have anticipated.

Dong-eun spent the next 20 years of her life meticulously mapping out a plan to exact revenge against her childhood bullies and even formed some unexpected alliances along the way, further highlighting her resolve to fight against injustice.

Yoon Ji-woo from My Name

My Name is a Korean drama where the main character, Yoon Ji-woo, is motivated by the desire for revenge after witnessing her father’s murder. She faces numerous challenges along the way, but she perseveres and trains under the tutelage of the leader of a crime syndicate. Despite the dangers and risks associated with this lifestyle, Ji-woo emerges as the winner of a fight competition among the gang recruits, proving her worth and skill.

Later, she proves herself as a capable and determined individual in both the criminal world and the police force, demonstrating her resilience and embodying the idea that what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.

Through her journey, Ji-woo serves as a strong and empowering female character, breaking barriers and defying traditional gender roles, and inspiring viewers around the world.

Oh In-joo from Little Women

In the K-drama Little Women, the story follows three sisters who dream of escaping poverty and living a normal life. However, they find themselves entangled in a conspiracy involving the rich and powerful when they come into possession of 70 billion won. The eldest sister, Oh In-joo, who starts off as a naive young woman, proves her resilience and serves as a reminder of the importance of protecting one’s family, despite facing dangerous and life-threatening situations.

Her character embodies the strength and determination of female characters in Korean dramas, who inspire viewers to break barriers and defy traditional gender roles.

Seo Yi-kyung from Sweet Home

In the popular Korean drama series, Sweet Home, Seo Yi-kyung is portrayed as a former firefighter with exceptional survival instincts that come in handy during the apocalyptic events of the show. Despite facing personal struggles, her tenacity and strength makes her one of the most powerful characters in the building. She fights relentlessly to protect the residents from the vicious creatures, demonstrating her unwavering commitment to their safety.

As the first season of the show draws to a close, Seo Yi-kyung enrolls in the military to continue her search for her fiancé, who disappeared two days before their wedding. This further underscores her character’s determination and resilience, despite the challenges and adversity she has faced.

Sweet Home is a gripping series that highlights the strength and courage of women in the face of danger and adversity. Seo Yi-kyung’s character is a testament to the powerful female characters portrayed in Korean dramas, who inspire viewers around the world to break barriers and fight for what they believe in.

Jo Kang-ja from Angry Mom

Angry Mom tells the story of an ordinary mother, Jo Kang Ja who’s played by Kim Hee-sun, who discovers the bullying her daughter, Oh Ah Ran, is going through and with a determination of a parent wanting to protect her child at all cost, she decides to solve everything in her own hands when she learns no one is going to help her and she can trust nobody in this world to help her protect this child.

Suddenly the timid mother who strives the hardest to make a home, goes back to being a high school student with the aid of her best friend, Han Gong Juu, to solve the mystery behind the bullying of her daughter.

Oh Dong-baek from When The Camellia Blooms

In the K-drama series, When The Camellia Blooms, the character of Oh Dong-baek, portrayed by Kong Hyo-jin, is a single mother who faces the challenge of standing up for herself against judgmental neighbors who disapprove of her running a bar while raising her young son. Initially struggling to assert herself, Dong-baek eventually learns to overcome her insecurities and accept love from the right person.

Through her journey, she realizes the value of making an honest living and finds the courage to pursue her dreams while being a responsible parent. The character of Oh Dong-baek serves as a powerful representation of strong and multifaceted female characters in K-dramas who inspire viewers to break barriers and defy traditional gender roles.

Who needs an oppa when these unnies are slaying it out there? Catch these kickass female characters in action!

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur