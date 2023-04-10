Home > Culture > Film & TV > ‘Beef’ Review: Netflix’s New Dark Comedy Is A Hit With Critics And Audiences
‘Beef’ Review: Netflix’s New Dark Comedy Is A Hit With Critics And Audiences
‘Beef’ Review: Netflix’s New Dark Comedy Is A Hit With Critics And Audiences

By: Manas Sen Gupta, Apr 10 2023 2:50 pm

The reviews for Netflix’s new show Beef are in, and the Ali Wong and Steven Yeun-starrer has been received extremely well. The show was released on 6 April. Owing to its critical acclaim, many on social media are now rooting for an Emmy nomination for it.

Created by  Lee Sung Jin, Beef comes from American production house A24 best known for making the multiple Academy Award winner Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022).

Beef is described as a dark comedy involving two people from different backgrounds whose life unravels over a road-rage incident. The story, direction and performances of both Wong and Yeun have come in for universal praise from both audiences and critics.

Here are all the details about the Netflix show, Beef

The plot

Beef Ali Wong
Image: Courtesy of IMDb

Steven Yeun, who is set to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut with Thunderbolts, plays Danny. Ali Wong essays Amy.

The show begins in a parking lot of a Los Angeles store, where Danny and Amy get involved in a road-rage incident when the former’s truck almost hits the latter’s sleek SUV.

It then takes viewers through their lives, revealing why their angry confrontation was an outburst of frustrations building up within them for different reasons.

While Danny is a failing contractor and is almost broke, Amy is a self-made entrepreneur trying to sell her business and suffering under a demanding and wealthy mother-in-law.

Beef cast and other details

Beef is noteworthy for its Asian-American cast. Besides Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, the show also stars Joseph Lee, Remy Holt, Patti Yasutake, Ashley Park, Young Mazino, David Choe, Mia Serafino and Maria Bello, among others.

The series premiered at the 2023 SXSW Festival on 18 March. Netflix released all 10 episodes of the first season on 6 April. Although there is no word on Beef season 2, it is speculated that the instalment might be out in early 2024.

How have critics reacted to Beef?

Beef Steven Yeun
Image: Courtesy of Netflix

Following its release, Beef season 1 earned a perfect 100 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes from critics. As of 10 April, the series has a certified fresh score of 99 per cent, testifying to its extremely strong approval from critics.

In a review, Brian Lowry of CNN wrote, “Disarmingly funny and increasingly nasty, it should make everyone think twice before honking at that idiot stranger who just pulled out in front of you.”

While Angie Han of The Hollywood Reporter called Beef a “feast of sharp comedy, wild thrills and disarming empathy,” Alison Herman of Variety underlined the performances, saying, “When Beef keeps its focus on these characters and the worlds they inhabit, the more it does right by the performers at its heart.”

Writing for The Wall Street Journal, John Anderson noted, “The principals in this very absorbing 10-episode series cultivate their flaws and blow their tops in ways that will make them familiar, even to those of us who would never let a road-rage incident evolve into the bilious equivalent of a 20-car pileup.”

“What begins as a manic vengeance adventure veers sharply into an intense, philosophical, and at times meandering exploration of generational trauma, the Asian immigrant experience, and the fathomless mystery of our inner selves,” observed Kristen Baldwin for Entertainment Weekly.

How are people on Twitter reacting?

Watch Beef here.

(Main and Featured images: Courtesy of © 2023 – Netflix/IMDb)

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia India

written by.

Manas Sen Gupta
Manas enjoys reading detective fiction and writing about anything that interests him. When not doing either of the two, he checks Instagram for the latest posts by travellers. Winter is his favourite season and he can happily eat a bowl of noodles any time of the day.
 


Most popular


You May Also Like.

