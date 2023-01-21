Chinese dramas (C-dramas) have taken over the drama-loving world as of late. Be it a feel-good romance such as Meteor Garden (2018), a supernatural fantasy drama such as Love Between Fairy and Devil (2022), a gripping thriller such as The Ghost Bride (2020), or a social issue-based show such as Find Yourself (2020), Chinese dramas have something tailor-made for everyone. And along with streaming giants such as Viki and iQiqi, Netflix too has several charming Chinese dramas to indulge in.
Despite Chinese shows not receiving much global advantage, their projects still keep making headlines for various reasons. From Story of Yanxi Palace becoming Google’s most searched show in 2018, Eternal Love (2017) being a commercial success in China with over 50 billion views on streaming sites to The Untamed (2019) acquiring the seventh position on ‘Tumblr 2020 Top 50 Global TV Drama List’, C-dramas are steadily making their mark in the global entertainment world.
With superior plots, smart direction and eye-pleasing cinematography, C-dramas are often seen delving into untouched trajectories of Chinese culture, while keeping the entertainment quotient intact. And, after making a significant impact in China’s television entertainment industry, the varied genres of C-drama such as historical fiction, rom-coms, politics and family dramas, have ventured into online streaming platforms too.
So get cosy, grab some snacks and get ready to binge-watch these excellent TV shows from start to finish on Netflix.
These are some of the best Chinese dramas on Netflix right now
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur
(Main image: Put Your Head On My Shoulder/Netflix; Featured image: Meteor Garden/ Netflix)
Jump To / Table of Contents
Directed by: Lam Yuk Fan, Yu Cuihua and Ren Haitao
Cast: Mark Chao, Yang Mi, Dilraba Dilmurat and Alan Yu
Release date: 30 January 2017
Episodes: 58
Synopsis: The story follows the journey of two deities in both their mortal and immortal lives. The struggle of the star-crossed lovers Bai Qian (Mi) and Ye Hua (Chao) to find their happy ending is sure to tug at your heartstrings.
About the show: This Chinese drama series is based on the xianxia novel To The Sky Kingdom (2009) by Tang Qi Gong Zi.
Watch here
(Image credit: Eternal Love/Viki)
Directed by: Lin He Long
Cast: Shen Yue, Dylan Wang, Darren Chen, Caesar Wu and Connor Leong
Release date: 9 July 2018
Episodes: 49
Synopsis: The story revolves around an ordinary girl Dong Shancai (Yue) who gets admitted into the most prestigious school in China and encounters F4, an exclusive group of the four wealthiest boys in the school that include Daoming Si (Wang), Huaze Lei (Chen), Ximen (Wu) and Meizuo (Leong). Her journey of dealing with school bullies, and in that process, finding love, is what makes this series an interesting watch.
About the show: The drama is a Chinese remake of the popular K-drama Boys Over Flowers (2009).
Watch here
(Image credit: Meteor Garden/IMDb)
Directed by: Chu Yui Bun and Cheng Feng
Cast: Deng Lun, Yang Zi, Luo Yunxi, Liao Jinfeng and Xia Zhiyuan
Release date: 2 August 2018
Episodes: 63
Synopsis: This popular Chinese drama tells the heartwarming tale of flower princess XianJin Mi (Yang Zi) who is unable to express romantic feelings for anyone after being fed the ‘unfeeling pill.’
About the show: The show is adapted from the web novel Heavy Sweetness Ash-Like-Frost by Dian Xian.
Watch here
(Image credit: Ashes Of Love/Viki)
Directed by: Zhu Dong Ning
Cast: Xing Fei, Lin Yi, Tang Xiao Tian and Liang Ai Qi
Release date: 10 April 2019
Episodes: 24
Synopsis: Unaware of her future plans after graduation, accounting major Si Tu Mo’s (Xing Fei) meets the genius Physics major Gu Wei Yi (Lin Yi) and accidentally ends up living with him.
About the show: The story is based on the popular web novel with the same name by Zhao Qian Qian.
Watch here
(Image credit: Put Your Head On My Shoulder/Viki)
Directed by: Steve Cheng and Chan Ka Lam
Cast: Xiao Zhan, Wang Yi Bo and Xuan Lu
Release date: 27 June 2019
Episodes: 50
Synopsis: This Chinese drama series follows the story of two disciples Wei Wu Xian (Zhan) and Lan Wang Ji ( Bo). Both meet during cultivation training and embark on a journey to unveil a secret that is centuries old.
About the show: The show is adapted from the iconic novel Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation (2016) by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu.
Watch here
(Image credit: The Untamed/Viki)
Directed by: Qi Xiao Hui
Cast: Lai Kuan Lin, Zhao Jin Mai, Wang Run Ze and Chai Wei
Release date: 23 October 2019
Episodes: 36
Synopsis: This Chinese drama follows the simple Xia Miao Miao (Mai), who after falling for her hardworking classmate Liang You Nian (Lin), goes through a journey of self-discovery.
Watch here
(Image credit: A Little Thing Called First Love/Viki)
Directed by: Yu Zhong Zhong
Cast: Sandrine Pinna, Kai Xu and Yuanbing Zhu
Release date: 12 November 2019
Episodes: 37
Synopsis: This is one of the most swoon-worthy Chinese dramas of all time. The story revolves around the young and fearless Wang Lu (Xu) who starts a journey towards immortal cultivation after entering the ‘Spirit Blade Sect’.
About the show: It’s based on Xian Man Dong Man’s manga Spirit Blade Mountain.
Watch here
(Image credit: Once Upon A Time In Lingjian Mountain/IMDb)
Directed by: Quek Shio Chuan and Ho Yu Hang
Cast: Huang Pei Jia, Chris Wu, Lin Lu Di, Kuang Tian and Wu Kang Ren
Release date: 23 January 2020
Episodes: 6
Synopsis: Based on Yangsze Choo’s novel of the same name, this Netflix thriller drama revolves around an 1890s Colonial Malaccan woman. To save her family from a financial debt, Li Lan (Ja) gets trapped in a forced marriage with a dead man as a ghost bride and struggles to achieve freedom. However, the road to breaking free is not easy when a mysterious conspiracy rises to the surface.
About the show: The Ghost Bride is based on the debut novel of the same name, released in 2013 by the New York Times bestselling author of The Night Tiger, Yangsze Choo.
Watch here
(Image credit: The Ghost Bride/IMDb)
Directed by: Ding Zi Guang
Cast: Victoria Song, Song Wei Long, David Wang and Zhang Yu Jian
Release date: 26 January 2020
Episodes: 41
Synopsis: This modern love story between a young man and a career-driven woman portrays social prejudices around marriage. He Fan Xing (Victoria Song) moving over age-old taboos to embrace her lover Yuan Song (Song Wei Long) forms the crux of the plot.
Watch here
(Image credit: Find Yourself/IMDb)
Directed by: Chen Rong Hui and Chang Chin Jung
Cast: Mike He, Ivy Shao, Amanda Chou and Johnny Yang
Release date: 25 October 2020
Episodes: 20
Synopsis: This supernatural Chinese drama follows the story of a reincarnated deity who lives the life of an ordinary baker by the day and turns demon fighter by the night. While doing so, Zhong Kui (He) also struggles to save his millennium-long romance and tries to bring back his amnesiac lover’s memory.
Watch here
(Image credit: The Devil Punisher/IMDb)
Directed by: Qiu Zhong Wei
Cast: Xu Kai, Cheng Xiao, Zhai Xiao Wen and Yao Chi
Release date: 23 June 2021
Episodes: 31
Synopsis: The story follows the beautiful and smart Tong Yao (Xiao) who joins the all-male gaming team ZGDX OPL when its captain Lu Si Cheng ( Kai) suffers a hand injury. With prejudices surrounding female gamers and a rude team captain, Tong struggles to stand her ground.
About the show: One of the most popular sports-based Chinese dramas, Falling Into Your Smile is based on the web book You’re Beautiful When You Smile by Qing Mei.
Watch here
(Image credit: Falling Into Your Smile/Viki)
Directed by: Yi Zheng
Cast: Yu Shu Xin, Dylan Wang, Zhang Ling He and Xu Hai Qiao
Release date: 7 August 2022
Episodes: 36
Synopsis: This Chinese fantasy drama follows the legend of Dongfang Qing Cang (Wang) of the Moon Tribe. Around 30,000 years after the first God of War’s sacrifice, flower fairy Orchid (Xin) attempts to help the new God of War reinforce the Matrix. However, her encounter with the Moon Supreme, once again threatens to change the destiny of the world.
About the show: It’s based on the novel Cang Lan Jue (2010) by Jiu Lu Fei Xiang.
Watch here
(Image credit: Love Between Fairy and Devil/Viki)