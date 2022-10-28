The genres of horror and comedy reside on seemingly opposing ends of the spectrum, and sound like an oxymoron while paired together in a sentence. However, horror comedies have always been popular among avid cinephiles. And some of the best comedy horror movies are the ones that successfully nail the perfect balance of humour and fear.

A good horror comedy incorporates the best of both worlds and takes the audiences on a laughing spree while the element of terror lurks in the air. Heightened scary moments are backed by comic relief, only to escalate to another frightening scene later.

How did horror comedy movies gain prominence?

The horror comedy genre has been around for a long time. It is quite difficult to say which is the first horror comedy film, but there have been debates over titles such as the 1920 silent film Haunted Spooks. However, it was the 1948 horror comedy flick Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein, which received much acclaim.

Over the years, this horror subgenre has evolved and gifted the entertainment world with some amazing titles such as The Abominable Dr. Phibes (1971), An American Werewolf in London (1981), Re-Animator (1985), Evil Dead II (1987) and They Live (1988). There are even horror comedy musicals like Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975), Young Frankenstein (1974) and Little Shop of Horrors (1986). All of these are perfect for any occasion, be it a Halloween movie marathon or just a relaxing weekend of Netflixing on the couch.

Today’s horror comedy movies have come a long way from just being interspersed with scenes of slapstick humour. For instance, flicks such as Jennifer’s Body (2009) or Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022) have carved a niche for themselves by poking fun at horror movie tropes with moments of laughter and sarcasm.

So if you are up for a fun, light-spirited Halloween, ring in the spooky season with some of the finest horror comedies.

Here are some of the best horror comedy movies for a fun movie night