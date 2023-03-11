Japan has a rich history of filmmaking and is one of the oldest, too. We may remember Hollywood’s best at the drop of a hat, but the land of the rising sun is second to none when it comes to celluloid entertainment. In fact, they have influenced some of the best directors across the Pacific.

George Lucas once said Akira Kurosawa’s film The Hidden Fortress helped in the creation of the Star Wars world, and Steven Spielberg even called the Japanese director “the pictorial Shakespeare of our time.” So, selecting and putting together the best Japanese movies on a list is not an easy feat considering its path-breaking cinematic history. However, we tried and below you will find what we think are quite possibly the best-ever Japanese movies, which transcend generations and borders.

For any cinephile, the list, consisting of world-renowned films like Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai and Yasujirō Ozu’s Late Spring, is a must-watch. Here are the twelve best Japanese films of all time that should be a part of your watch list.

Best Japanese movies ever made

All images courtesy: IMDb

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia India