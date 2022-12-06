Rock On: 15 Of The Best Music Biopics To Watch This Weekend

Groovy and catchy music enveloped in nostalgic magnetism and madness of some of the biggest musicians in the world forms the main ingredient of a brilliant music biopic. Chronicling the lives of musicians from various genres including blues, jazz, rock, pop, hip-hop and rap, these films, considered to be some of the best music biopics, evoke strong emotions among the masses.

As most of us relate to music, especially during both high and low points in our lives, we tend to develop a wistful longing to go back to the good old days. Additionally, the language of music is universal and hence the global market is open for such movies which mostly never fail to do well at the box office. In fact, a Whitney Houston biopic chronicling the music icon’s life and legacy is slated to release on December 29. Titled I Wanna Dance With Somebody, it stars Naomi Ackle of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019) fame as the late singer, alongside Ashton Sanders as Bobby Brown and Stanley Tucci as Clive Davis.

Movies profiling the biggest and most famous musicians across the world share one common theme, which is to inspire and entertain us with the tales of these personalities’ extraordinary journeys and remarkable lives. Apart from the feel-good rags-to-riches trope, such musical biopics are popular for their masterful showcase of their artists’ greatest hits. Indeed, the charm of a good music biopic never fades.

Some of the most famous films based on brilliant musicians include the recently released Elvis (2022) which follows the life and times of the ‘king’ of rock n roll to Bohemian Rhapsody (2018), capturing the unconventional life of Freddie Mercury.

Exhilarating and captivating in every sense, watch these biopics and go on an unforgettable journey filled with melody and excitement.

Here are some of the best music biopics that you should not miss

(Main image: Bohemian Rhapsody/ IMDb; Featured image: Nick Delaney – 2017 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved)