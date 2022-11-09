Can’t wait till the next season of Netflix’s DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story? Neither can we. The news of the series’ renewal (as well as that of our other new favourite TV show The Watcher), has certainly got us excited at the propsect of more true-crime and serial killer content. To tide you over during the wait, consider checking out some of the best serial killer k-dramas instead — which aren’t short on masterful storylines and nail-biting cliffhangers.

Excellent action scenes, gritty storytelling and superb fight sequences are a few reasons crime-related K-dramas are watched so avidly. These are not just mindless slasher flicks replete with gore, but the makers ensure they create content of substance for their global fans. Complex plots, in-depth character analysis and a terrific background score are trademarks of the best serial killer K-dramas.

If you’re tired of all the mushy romantic K-dramas and need a change in your viewing palate, waste no time and peruse our selection of some of the best Korean serial killer dramas. Moreover, Somebody is releasing on Netflix on November 18, which gives us a good enough reason to look back at the best shows from the subgenre.

Helmed by Jung Ji Woo, Somebody casts prominent names like Kim Young Kwang as Sung Yun Oh, Kang Hae Lim as Som and Kim Yong Ji as Mok Won. The creators have given a snazzy spin to the 2000 Hollywood classic, American Psycho, starring Christian Bale who is an investment banker but doubles as a ruthless serial killer.

In the South Korean psychological thriller series, Som is a techie who develops a dating app called Somebody. However, she gets pulled into a murder investigation in which her app becomes an important link to the murders.



While you await the release of Somebody, get your binge game on with these hit serial killer K-dramas. However, we must warn you these are not for the faint-hearted.

While Mouse (2021) will grip you with its plot twists and psychological mind games, Beyond Evil (2021) will take you on a cat-and-mouse chase as the leads hunt down the serial killer. For those who love a dash of sci-fi, catch Tunnel (2017), which explores time travel along with unravelling a murder mystery.

