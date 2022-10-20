Why do people kill? Is it curiosity that leads otherwise regular people to commit such heinous crimes? What is it that grips the human mind such that it turns them into serial killers, satiating their thirst to murder in the most gruesome manner? Probably, these are the questions that have intrigued filmmakers enough to create some of the best serial killer movies which depict the evil deeds that people are shockingly capable of.

The factor of fear in these flicks is crucial because unlike the horror movies centred on creatures like monsters, zombies or extraterrestrials, serial killer films are about criminals who seem just like us and, more often than not, have socially agreeable personalities. Then what prompts them to this moral depravity is something which is both scary and disturbingly fascinating.

In the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, Hollywood saw many movies based on serial killers. With the release of Psycho in 1960, one of Alfred Hitchcock’s most notable works which garnered both critical and commercial success, the film serves as an example of how serial killer movies ought to be made. No wonder, Hitchcock is believed to be the father of this sub-genre. He pushed the envelope when it came to showing bloody, shocking, terrorising and hauntingly real scenes of violence. For the first time, the world audience was shocked, scared out of their wits and hooked on this sub-genre.

After Psycho, Silence of the Lambs (1991), Maniac (1980) and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974) are other classic serial killer films that no movie buff should miss.

Here are some of the best serial killer movies to watch right now

(Main and Featured image: Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile/ Netflix)